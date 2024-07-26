For All Mankind's new spinoff will offer a more Russian perspective

 Skip to main content
‘For All Mankind’ is getting a Russia-focused spin-off

The cast of For All Mankind
Given that it was one of the very first Apple TV+ shows, For All Mankind‘s run of success on the streamer has been remarkable. The series is set in an alternate version of history that imagines the Russians landing on the moon before the Americans. This single event creates a massive divergence that fundamentally transforms NASA, politics, and dozens of other things about the world. It remains one of the best shows available on Apple TV+.

Now, Ronald D. Moore, the mastermind behind the series, has offered an exciting update on a spin-off of the original show. The spin-off, which is called Star City, will focus on the Russian cosmonauts who beat the Americans to the moon and how they managed the feat.

“We’re in the writing period of the spin-off series, which is Star City, which is very exciting,” Moore told Collider. “I’m very happy that Apple was supportive of that whole concept and to do it and to tell the story from the cosmonaut point of view and how the Russians got to the moon first and what it was like to work in that program.”

For All Mankind has grown more interested in the Russian perspective over the course of the show’s run, and Moore said that working on both shows has allowed him to learn much more about the Russian space program.

“It was pretty ballsy stuff that they did. The spacecraft were not quite as reliable as ours were; they lost a lot of good people on them. The conditions were tough,” he explained.

Moore also added that the time jumps that have become a signature part of For All Mankind may also make an appearance in Star City. “We know we are gonna jump through time,” he added. “We haven’t quite got to that point yet. It’s probably still a in-the-decade, or so, jump ahead. We don’t know if we’re gonna do exactly what the Mankind jumps were or if we’ll try to split them in the middle.”

