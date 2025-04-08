Everything we know about 1944, the next Yellowstone spin-off

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is the plot of 1944? When will 1944 be released?

As one chapter in the Yellowstone story closes, another is getting set to open. The season 2 finale of 1923 was also the show’s series finale, but fear not! Taylor Sheridan is not abandoning his most popular universe. Instead, we’re getting 1944, a new show that chronicles a different era in the Dutton family.

Although there’s plenty we don’t know yet about this new show, which is set 21 years after 1923, there are some things that have already become clear. Here’s everything we know about 1944, the latest spin-off set in the Yellowstone universe:

What is the plot of 1944?

Nothing has been announced yet as to what the show will focus on, but 1944 situates the Dutton family at a pretty pivotal moment in American history. World War II is cresting and heading toward its conclusion, and D-Day happens in June of that year.

It’s possible that 1944 could travel abroad to focus on any members of the Dutton family who fought in the war, but it’s just as possible that the series will stay at home, and potentially deal with veterans who are returning from the conflict.

When will 1944 be released?

1944 is one of two upcoming Yellowstone spin-offs that have been announced, alongside the Yellowstone sequel series that will star Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. We don’t have release dates for any of these shows, and given that they’re being written by Sheridan, it’s fair to say that it’s difficult to predict exactly when we might first see them.

Sheridan has so many irons in the fire that it’s hard to say which ones he’ll focus on, but now that 1923 is over, it’s fair to say that fans will be interested in seeing something else from the Yellowstone universe soon.