We now know when the second season of ‘The Last of Us’ will hit HBO

Few shows have made a bigger splash in recent years than The Last of Us. The series, which is adapted from video games of the same name, is set in a world that has been ravaged by a zombie apocalypse and climaxes with a fairly shocking decision from one of its central characters.

Given the fervor around the sequel to the video game, The Last of Us: Part II, many fans of the series have also been eager to see the second season of the show. Now, Variety is reporting that The Last of Us season 2 will debut on HBO on April 13.

The second season will follow the format laid out by Part II, following the show’s key characters following a five-year time jump. The show will also get a slew of new cast members for its second season, including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny. Jeffrey Wright will also be reprising the role of Isaac, which he first played in the video game.

The show’s second season will be just seven episodes, and isn’t expected to cover the full sequel game in the same way season one covered the first game.

“Each episode is like a meal. You can have a light dinner or you can go to a 12-course French restaurant,” Mazin told Entertainment Weekly. “We have seven episodes. They are high-calorie, dense episodes. If you consider action and drama and scope to be the things that create an epic nature, each one of these episodes packs quite a wallop. You will not be bored.”