Will there be a ‘Reacher’ season 4? Here’s what we know

The third season of Reacher is in the books, which naturally means that speculation has already started around whether we could be getting a fourth. Reacher has already proven to be one of Amazon Prime Video’s biggest hits, so you would think that renewing it for a fourth season would be a no-brainer.

As it turns out, the people at Prime Video agree with that assessment, and Reacher has already been renewed for another season. The announcement that Reacher had been renewed for season 4 was first made in October of 2024. It certainly seems like Prime Video will keep the show going for basically as long as possible.

“Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season,“ Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Television Vernon Sanders said in a statement about the renewal (per Deadline).

What we don’t know yet is which book the show’s fourth season will adapt. Lee Child has written 29 novels about Jack Reacher, and it seems plausible that any one of them could be the next to get adapted. The first season adapted the first novel, but the second adapted the 11th, and the third the seventh, so it seems that the show’s creative team is willing to pick and choose where they pull their stories from.

“We definitely talk about what book to do. There are guys like [producer] Don Granger, who’s who has been a part of this world [a long time],” Ritchson explained of the process for choosing each book. “He optioned the rights and started working with Lee early on, so he’s got his favorites and he’s got his the order of things … [Also, Season 3 director] Sam Hill is a monster Reacher fan and has a lot of influence and he’s got books that he’d like to do, and I’ve got mine.”

We don’t have an exact premiere date for the new season either, but it seems likely that it will premiere sometime in 2026, at least if past seasons are any indication.