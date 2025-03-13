 Skip to main content
‘Reacher’ season 3 scored more than 50 million viewers in under three weeks

The show was renewed for a fourth season before the third even premiered.

Alan Ritchson in Reacher
Amazon Prime Video

If you didn’t already know that Reacher was one of Amazon’s biggest hits, they just went out of their way to confirm it. According to reporting in Variety, the show’s third season earned 54.6 million viewers in the first 19 days following its release, making it the most watched returning series in the streamer’s history (it’s up 0.5% from Reacher season 2).

Reacher is also the most-watched show on Prime Video since Fallout debuted in 2024. Amazon was also quick to add that more than half of Reacher‘s audience is international, including particular spikes in performance in Brazil, Germany, and the U.K.

Amazon did not offer a definition of what constitutes a “view,” though, so it’s important to remember that there’s an element of self-promotion to these numbers. We don’t know, for example, how many people finished a single episode, or how many people finished the entire season.

It’s possible that Amazon defines a view as anyone who watched a single minute of the show, although given that it was the show’s third season, it’s less likely that people turned the show off because they didn’t like what they were getting.

Still, it’s clear that Reacher is one of the most popular series in Amazon’s stable, and that’s evident not just in these viewership numbers, but also in the fact that Reacher was renewed for a fourth season before the third season even premiered, and in the fact Reacher is getting its own spin-off series. Clearly, Amazon believes that Reacher is working for them, and there’s at least some evidence to back that up.

