The series will follow Maria Sten's character from the original show

As one of Amazon Prime Video’s most popular shows, Reacher is unlikely to be canceled anytime soon, in spite of recent production issues. In fact, Amazon has announced that the universe of Reacher will be expanding, and a fan-favorite is set to get its own spin-off series.

At their Prime Video Presents: Trailblazers event in London, the studio announced that Maria Sten will star in her own spin-off series as Frances Neagley, Reacher’s best friend and trusted confidant. The series is created by Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton, and the announcement also clarified that Sten will still return to her role for Reacher’s third season.

The spin-off is set to follow Neagley as she operates her private investigators’ agency in Chicago. When she discovers that a close friend from her past was killed under suspicious circumstances, she seeks to unravel the truth and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“As Reacher continues to resonate with our global customers in a profound way, expanding on the storytelling and characters with a spinoff was an easy decision,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement. “With Nick and Nicholas as well as our partners Skydance and CBS Studios, we’re confident this new chapter, starring the amazing Maria Sten, will not only honor the Reacher legacy but also bring fresh energy and excitement to new and longtime fans alike.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley and her somewhat mysterious background,” Sten added in a statement of her own. “She’s such a wonderful character to play and I’m very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better.”

It seems like we’re going to be getting plenty of Reacher content on Prime for the foreseeable future.