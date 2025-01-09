Donnie Yen is in talks to star in and direct a ‘John Wick’ spin-off

Keanu Reeves might be done with John Wick, but that doesn’t mean the universe is over. We have Ballerina coming in 2025, and now, Collider is reporting that Donnie Yen is in talks to return as the master assassin he played in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Yen played a blind assassin named Caine in the film, and in a new interview, he suggested that Caine will be back.

“I think both the fans, as well as the studio, want this to happen, and we’ll see. I don’t know, Steve. I can only tell you that much. But yes, we are talking, and we are talking intimately. We’ll see what happens,” Yen said.

“But at the same time, I hold responsibility as well as a pressure that I don’t want to ruin the franchise,” he added. “I try to do my best to bring something fresh to the franchise itself. I don’t want to bring down the expectations for the fans. I try to do my best, like always.”

At this point, though, things are still in their earliest stages, and there are no guarantees of anything. Yen is a legendary figure in the world of action cinema, and he clearly wants to be careful before diving head-first into a new project.

“I have to flesh it out. I have a couple of ideas in my mind of how I would like the story to go. But we’ll see,” he said. “I don’t want to give away too much because I don’t know if I’m in that position to give that away. But they’ve been very persistent, and they’ve been very passionate about me taking on this project.”