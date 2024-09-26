Ana de Armas screams and points a hose in the trailer

The world of John Wick is about to answer a major question: Can a John Wick movie work without its titular character? From the World of John Wick: Ballerina will arrive in 2025, and stars Ana de Armas as the titular ballerina. While the first trailer makes clear that were going to get a glimpse of John Wick here, the movie is very much not focused on him.

Instead, we see Ana de Armas’s Eve interacting with the various corners of the John Wick universe, include the Continental Hotel and its staff. The movie, which is set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, follows one of the students at the ballerina academy operated by Anjelica Huston’s Director, which we see in Parabellum.

The trailer makes clear that Eve is out for revenge, and appears to chronicle her journey from a lonely orphan to a highly trained assassin. In addition to Huston, and de Armas, the movie will also star Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick, who appears in his final film performance as the dedicated concierge Charon.

Ballerina is just one of several spin-off projects in the works that are supposed to be set in the world of John Wick, although it remains unclear how many will actually get off the ground. Ballerina had a fairly long and troubled road to release, and it remains to be seen how successful the movie will ultimately be when it hits theaters. Until then, we can all look back and remember fondly how good Ana de Armas was in No Time to Die.