At the moment, there are no definitive plans to continue the saga past Chapter 4

The John Wick franchise has, in the course of a decade, gone from a relatively small-scale indie movie about a grieving assassin getting revenge for the death of his dog to one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises. John Wick: Chapter 4 continued to prove the character’s staying power, delivering higher box office returns than any previous installments.

While it also served as a natural endpoint for the franchise, some fans have naturally wondered whether Keanu Reeves might eventually return to one of the more important characters in his storied career. More than a year after Chapter 4 hit theaters, Chad Stahelski has provided an update on how he sees the future of the franchise.

Recommended Videos

“Sometimes we’ll use development as an exercise, but is there an opportunity to do [John Wick 5]? Of course, there is, whether it’s for money or for creativity,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Jesus, in the last three years, I’ve already had three or four versions of a John Wick 5. They were different ways to crack the story, but it’s almost a mental exercise for me.”

So, while a fifth installment is far from a sure thing, Stahelski seems to be suggesting that it’s something he ruminates on pretty regularly. There’s nothing definitively in the works yet, and it certainly seemed like Chapter 4 provided a natural stopping point. Even so, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Stahelski and Reeves get back together at some point down the line.

For now, though, we can look forward to Reeves appearing at least briefly as John Wick in Ballerina, an upcoming spin-off film set between the third and fourth films in the main story.