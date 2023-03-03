 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

‘John Wick Chapter 4’ preview: Every trailer in one place

'John Wick: Chapter 4' sees the assassin going global as he attempts to take down the High Table

Joe Allen
By

Although the first John Wick movie came out nearly a decade ago, the events of each sequel have taken place in a relatively tight time period. John Wick comes out of retirement to get revenge on the men who killed his dog, and is then brought on to do another job and eventually joins forces with the Bowery King to take down the High Table, a shadowy organization that rules over the world of assassins. That’s where we left our highly lethal hero at the end of Parabellum, but now that John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit theaters, many want to know what to expect from the new installment, which may or may not be the latest chapter in a great action franchise. 

What happens in John Wick: Chapter 4?

Ever since the first John Wick movie, John’s primary goal has been to find a way to leave his life of murder behind and return to the retired life he once led. By the time Chapter 4 rolls around, John seems to understand that he can trust no one inside the world of assassins. Instead, he determines to team up with the bowery king to overthrow the order of the High Table so that he can return to his prior life without any fear that he will be violating the customs and rules established by that organization.

As a result, Chapter 4 is set to take John all over the world, as John takes on a new enemy that may be tied to his ultimate goal of bringing down the High Table. His battle against this enemy takes him all over the world as he fights enemies in New York City, Paris, Berlin, and Tokyo. The trailer showcases some of those cities, as well as the sprawling cast of enemies that John will have to take down if he really wants to leave the life of an assassin behind. As he takes on these enemies, some of his oldest friends will turn into new enemies, and John will be forced to truly evaluate who he can trust.

Who’s in the John Wick: Chapter 4 cast?

Many of the regular players in John Wick will be back for the new installment, including Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne. The film will also include several new cast members, among them martial arts master Donnie Yen, as well as Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Shamier Anderson.

Will there be a John Wick: Chapter 5?

Lionsgate has announced that development is already underway for a fifth John Wick movie. In fact, Chapter 4 and were initially supposed to film back to back, but that plan was ultimately scrapped in part because of COVID-related delays. For his part, Reeves has said that he will continue making the movies as long as they continue to perform well. The audience for John Wick has only grown since the first installment, although the four-year delay between Parabellum and the fourth installment could put the love for these movies to the test.

In addition to what seems like a likely fifth movie, though, some John Wick staples are also set to appear in Ballerina, an upcoming spin-off film that will star Ana de Armas as a dancer turned assassin. Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick, and even Reeves himself are all set to appear in the film, which started production in November of last year. The film will take place in between the events of Parabellum and the upcoming fourth installment in the series.

What is the release date for John Wick: Chapter 4?

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023. The film reportedly has a runtime well over two hours, so fans of the action franchise are sure to get their money’s worth if they decide to seek out this new installment.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Martin Scorsese movies, ranked
These are the best movies of Martin Scorsese's 50-year career
Joe Allen
By Joe Allen
February 22, 2023
The cast of Goodfellas

Few men have been more passionate defenders of cinema than Martin Scorsese over the course of his career, even if some Marvel stans might be offended by his take on those films. Even as he's fought for great cinema to be seen, though, Scorsese has also made plenty of legendary films himself over the course of his long career. He may not have made Goncharov, but he's still pretty great.

While many people claim the Scorsese only makes gangster movies, anyone who has looked at his career knows that to be far from the truth. Scorsese is a great director across a wide array of genres, and his work has varied across decades and partnerships with different actors. He's one of the greatest directors in cinema history. We've broken down the 10 best movies by Martin Scorsese below.

Read more
The best Nicolas Cage movies (some of these are seriously underrated)
From The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent to Pig, these are the best Nicolas Cage movies to stream now
Jahla Seppanen
By Jahla Seppanen
February 20, 2023
nicolas cage leaving las vegas

Since becoming a major movie star in the 1980s, Nicolas Cage's career has continued to shift and evolve. For a time, he was widely regarded as one of the most exciting and talented young actors in Hollywood. Then, his career fell off a cliff, and it suddenly felt like you couldn't turn a corner without someone making fun of him for his latest terrible performance in a direct-to-video release. While it's true that the actor has wracked up more than 100 acting credits over the course of his career, lately he's managed to choose some more interesting roles that have the public reevaluating him yet again. 
Being the nephew of the great Francis Ford Coppola, Cage had aspirations for greatness, hoping to create his own legacy after having changed his last name to Cage. Cage eventually broke into acting with Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and his career only blossomed further from there. He's one of the most divisive performers of our modern age, and that's what makes him such a legend. 
Related Guides

Best Keanu Reeves Movies
Best Movie Drinking Games

Read more
How to stream the best Pedro Pascal movies and TV shows
What is your favorite role from Pedro Pascal? Here are our picks
Shawn Laib
By Shawn Laib
February 20, 2023
best pedro pascal movies and tv shows mandalorian

Pedro Pascal is on top of the TV world right now. The journeyman actor is currently starring in one of the biggest HBO hits in a long time: The adaptation of The Last of Us. When that one ends, we'll see him again on Disney Plus with the third season of The Mandalorian. His relatable personality and great sense of humor have endeared him to audiences off-screen as well.

It's been a slow climb to the top of the professional mountain for Pascal as a leading man, but that doesn't mean there aren't other movies and shows to enjoy watching him in from the past. We wanted to celebrate the Chilean-American actor's entire resume with a countdown of the 10 best performances in his career.

Read more