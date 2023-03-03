'John Wick: Chapter 4' sees the assassin going global as he attempts to take down the High Table

Although the first John Wick movie came out nearly a decade ago, the events of each sequel have taken place in a relatively tight time period. John Wick comes out of retirement to get revenge on the men who killed his dog, and is then brought on to do another job and eventually joins forces with the Bowery King to take down the High Table, a shadowy organization that rules over the world of assassins. That’s where we left our highly lethal hero at the end of Parabellum, but now that John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit theaters, many want to know what to expect from the new installment, which may or may not be the latest chapter in a great action franchise.

What happens in John Wick: Chapter 4?

Ever since the first John Wick movie, John’s primary goal has been to find a way to leave his life of murder behind and return to the retired life he once led. By the time Chapter 4 rolls around, John seems to understand that he can trust no one inside the world of assassins. Instead, he determines to team up with the bowery king to overthrow the order of the High Table so that he can return to his prior life without any fear that he will be violating the customs and rules established by that organization.

As a result, Chapter 4 is set to take John all over the world, as John takes on a new enemy that may be tied to his ultimate goal of bringing down the High Table. His battle against this enemy takes him all over the world as he fights enemies in New York City, Paris, Berlin, and Tokyo. The trailer showcases some of those cities, as well as the sprawling cast of enemies that John will have to take down if he really wants to leave the life of an assassin behind. As he takes on these enemies, some of his oldest friends will turn into new enemies, and John will be forced to truly evaluate who he can trust.

Who’s in the John Wick: Chapter 4 cast?

Many of the regular players in John Wick will be back for the new installment, including Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne. The film will also include several new cast members, among them martial arts master Donnie Yen, as well as Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Shamier Anderson.

Will there be a John Wick: Chapter 5?

Lionsgate has announced that development is already underway for a fifth John Wick movie. In fact, Chapter 4 and 5 were initially supposed to film back to back, but that plan was ultimately scrapped in part because of COVID-related delays. For his part, Reeves has said that he will continue making the movies as long as they continue to perform well. The audience for John Wick has only grown since the first installment, although the four-year delay between Parabellum and the fourth installment could put the love for these movies to the test.

In addition to what seems like a likely fifth movie, though, some John Wick staples are also set to appear in Ballerina, an upcoming spin-off film that will star Ana de Armas as a dancer turned assassin. Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick, and even Reeves himself are all set to appear in the film, which started production in November of last year. The film will take place in between the events of Parabellum and the upcoming fourth installment in the series.

What is the release date for John Wick: Chapter 4?

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023. The film reportedly has a runtime well over two hours, so fans of the action franchise are sure to get their money’s worth if they decide to seek out this new installment.

The best tips and advice to live a more engaged life, carefully curated for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations