8 must-see shows like Ted Lasso to fill the gap before season 4

Ted Lasso is one of the biggest hits in the history of Apple TV+. The sports comedy starring Jason Sudeikis is famous for its overly positive outlook on life as it follows an eager American football coach who is told to conform to the expectations of English soccer after being hired overseas. Ted doesn’t listen to the doubters as each episode oozes with an easy, funny tone that brightens everyone’s day. It’s one of the best comfort watches in any TV fan’s library.
While the third season of Ted Lasso was supposed to be its last, the series has been renewed for a fourth season. Ted Lasso season 4 doesn’t have a release date or plot synopsis yet, but fans are already eager to get back into the world of hijinks and fun. If you have already watched the first three seasons a few too many times, we have a solution. These are the best shows like Ted Lasso to stream next while waiting for season 4.
Running Point (2025)
Angel City (2023)
Natalie Portman is the biggest name behind this HBO documentary miniseries about the relaunching of Los Angeles’s women’s professional soccer franchise under a new name and leadership group. The series doesn’t have the same levity as Ted Lasso and is a lot more educational and informative. If you like the soccer aspect more than the comedic format of Ted Lasso, expect Angel City to scratch that itch so you can get on the pitch vicariously through the story.
Schitt's Creek (2015)
Friday Night Lights (2006)
Friday Night Lights is the classic football drama about the lives of a small town full of high school football diehard fans and the players they cheer on. Kyle Chandler is one of the best actors here portraying the head coach of a fictional Texas community. Football and real-life problems intertwine in a way that makes viewers engrossed in high school football culture even if they’ve never watched a single snap of the game. Friday Night Lights shows the power of sports to enhance a city’s hope for its children and families. Connie Britton (who has appeared in The White Lotus) is fantastic in the secondary role as head coach Eric Taylor’s wife.
The English Game (2020)
The English Game is much more serious than Ted Lasso, but it does the same job of displaying the power of soccer to unite different types of people no matter where they come from. The series is a historical drama that takes a look at the evolution of soccer in England. What started as a game for the rich eventually transformed into a universal hobby for people of all backgrounds at the end of the 19th century.
Detectorists (2014)
Detectorists was either going to be a massive flop or a brilliant diversion from the typical sports TV programming people watch. Most fans and critics feel it falls into the latter category. Two men use golf courses as a means to find a fortune as they go metal-detecting mad. Their adventures are always hilarious and the show developed into one of the cult TV hits of the 2010s.
Pitch (2016)
Pitch is a one-season wonder created by Paradise’s Dan Fogelman. The courage of a woman to enter Major League Baseball and pitch for the San Diego Padres builds a hopeful narrative around sports equality and the potential for female athletes to strive for their dreams no matter who doubts their abilities.
The Office (2005)
The Office has nothing to do with soccer, but it had the same impact of comedy television back in the 2000s. Despite a lot more innuendo and adult humor, the workplace comedy keeps it just light enough to make people love the characters and the storylines. The NBC series about a goofy and mismatched bunch of coworkers for a paper company has continued to garner new fans into the 2020s.
