8 amazing shows like The White Lotus that will keep you hooked

Murder mysteries and cringey dramedies galore

By
shows like white lotus carrie coon leslie bibb michelle monaghan
What is it about The White Lotus that makes us want to travel into our TV screens and escape to creator Mike White’s messy world of miserable elites? Is it the pristine settings of Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand that contrast with the ominous backdrop of murder and mystery? Is it the big-name star actors that encapsulate unique characters? I mean we’re talking about Emmy winners like Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, and Michael Imperioli and Academy Award winners such as F. Murray Abraham. The combination of a dazzling cast, rich themes, and on-location cinematography rivaled by few other series in 2025 makes this HBO miniseries-turned-drama program one of the most prestigious on air right now.

With The White Lotus season 3 just heating up on Max this month, the weekly release schedule probably has you waiting with bated breath for the next episode to air. Don’t know what to watch during the week? We have your back. These shows like The White Lotus are the closest you’ll get to the cursed resort we’ve come to know and love.

Only Murders in the Building (2021)

Only Murders in the Building
tv-ma
5 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Mystery, Crime
Stars
Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez
Created by
Steve Martin, John Hoffman
Watch on Hulu

Only Murders in the Building is the exact opposite of The White Lotus when it comes to setting. You can’t get much different from tropical resorts than stuffy apartment buildings in the middle of New York City. But it’s not the location that finds these two shows on a parallel track. Both series understand the camp and the flair that goes into crafting a great murder mystery. Viewers can dissect the clues each week in both programs before the big homicidal reveal during the season finale. Only Murders in the Building’s eclectic trio of actors who solve crimes make it a lovable White Lotus alternative, and it’s already been renewed for season 5 at Hulu for some time in 2025. 

Succession (2018)

Succession
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Comedy
Stars
Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook
Created by
Jesse Armstrong
Watch on max

Succession is The White Lotus’s Fortune 500 identical twin. The Roy family would fit right in at a White Lotus resort with their bickering, backstabbing, and deceitful hate for life itself. Growing up with a silver spoon in their mouths isn’t enough for Kendall, Roman, and Shiv to be satisfied as they fight for the fortune their elderly dad will leave behind after his impending death. Both shows also daringly employ more cringe humor than your drunk uncle on Thanksgiving Thursday. Boar on the floor versus conversations about senior citizen horniness. You pick which show is the master of awkward humor.

Death and Other Details (2024)

Death and Other Details
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Mystery, Drama, Crime
Stars
Violett Beane, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli
Created by
Heidi Cole McAdams, Mike Weiss
Watch on Hulu

Death and Other Details takes place on an ocean cruiser in which a woman named Imogene is at the center of a murder investigation. Instead of getting to enjoy her vacation, she has to find a way to prove her innocence before it’s too late. This Hulu series has all the makings of an exotic mystery story. It, unfortunately, got canceled after one season, but its solo outing was a winner in our book.

BEEF (2023)

BEEF
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Comedy, Drama
Stars
Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee
Created by
Lee Sung-jin
Watch on Netflix

BEEF is much like The White Lotus in that it was originally conceived as a miniseries that would complete its story and satisfy audiences in perpetuity. Instead, this Steven Yeun and Ali Wong comedy-drama left fans craving more and Netflix renewed it for a second season with new cast members, just like HBO did with The White Lotus. BEEF critiques the little things in life that make people so unhappy and dives deep into the hypocrisies and horrible decisions of miserable humans. Watching other people engage in road rage has never been as entertaining as it is in this series.

Big Little Lies (2017)

Big Little Lies
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley
Created by
David E. Kelley
Watch on max

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Meryl Streep give Big Little Lies the type of showmanship and credence that even the creators of The White Lotus would be envious of. This story follows a group of filthy rich moms with too much time and a few too many secrets in their closets. The backdrop of beaches in California gives the series a White Lotus-adjacent aesthetic, and the murder plot at the heart of the show is just as thrilling as can be expected.

Little Fires Everywhere (2020)

Little Fires Everywhere
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama
Stars
Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, Joshua Jackson
Created by
Liz Tigelaar
Watch on Hulu

Little Fires Everywhere is a fiery literary criticism that will make you think of wealth disparity, friendship, and motherhood in a new way. Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington star as two women on opposite ends of society’s spectrum. They mix in a way that ends in disaster for everyone and their families. This show has a lot of the same analysis of elitism in America as The White Lotus.

Sharp Objects (2018)

Sharp Objects
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Crime, Drama, Mystery
Stars
Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina
Created by
Marti Noxon
Watch on max

Sharp Objects stars Amy Adams as a news journalist who finds out more about her family’s history than she might have desired after returning to her childhood town as an adult. The series will satiate White Lotus fans’ need for strong female casting, murder mystery drama, and succinct storytelling that moves with pace and concludes with satisfying closure.

Nine Perfect Strangers (2021)

Nine Perfect Strangers
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Mystery
Stars
Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon
Created by
David E. Kelley, John-Henry Butterworth
Watch on Hulu

Nine Perfect Strangers stars movie icons Melissa McCarthy and Nicole Kidman as guests at a wellness retreat. As the curtain gets pulled back on the resort, the story starts to move in wacky directions that will entertain you and make you want to keep binging until every episode is complete. The wellness center setting is perfectly in line with what The White Lotus deals with in season 3 in Thailand (alternative medicine, religion, healing, mental health, etc.)

Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
