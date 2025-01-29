Here’s how to watch 2025’s Oscar nominated movies

The 2025 Academy Award nominations were announced on the morning of January 23, after being delayed a couple of weeks due to the impact of the Los Angeles wildfires. Most of the contenders speculated to be in the running were prominently featured in the nominations, but now that we finally have a concrete list of films, it’s time to debate who will win the Oscars.

We’ll leave the hot takes for another time, though. We want you to be able to inform yourself and make your own judgments about this year’s Best Picture nominees. You can’t choose the best film if you haven’t even watched them, right? Here’s how to watch all of 2025’s Oscar-nominated movies for Best Picture. And don’t forget to watch the ceremony on March 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

Anora (2024) 139m Genre Romance, Comedy, Drama Stars Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov Directed by Sean Baker Watch on Amazon Anora is the type of movie with a stereotypical plot that gets heightened by the incredible performances of the lead actors. Mikey Madison helps the audience feel every emotion of the main character Ani as she grapples with the consequences of a relationship with a Russian oligarch’s son. European and American marriage standards clash and the drama is juicy and personal. Sean Baker has a clear vision for his film that shines through.

The Brutalist (2024) 215m Genre Drama Stars Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce Directed by Brady Corbet Watch on Youtube Adrian Brody is very familiar with playing a Jewish person navigating the terror of the Holocaust. He already won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Roman Polanski’s World War II film The Pianist over two decades ago and his role in The Brutalist has him in position to capture his second award in that category. He plays an immigrant who escapes to America to find a new beginning as an architect. The film can’t be viewed on streaming yet but is still in theaters nationwide.

A Complete Unknown (2024) 140m Genre Drama, Music, History Stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning Directed by James Mangold Watch on Youtube Timothée Chalamet may not look exactly like Bob Dylan, but fans and critics alike were absolutely astounded at how he captures the musician’s heart and soul in this biopic that looks at Dylan’s beginnings as America’s preeminent musical poet of the 20th century. Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor and the movie itself is nominated for Best Picture, but most are betting on Chalamet getting the singular prize here. This is another film that is still in theaters and not on streaming yet.

Conclave (2024) 120m Genre Drama Stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow Directed by Edward Berger Watch on Peacock If you’re an older Gen Z/younger Millenial like me, you immediately think of Ralph Fiennes as Lord Voldemort on Harry Potter. If you’d like to see Fiennes outside the whimsical irrelevance of Rowling’s universe, Conclave would be a wonderful place to start. He plays Dean Thomas Lawrence as he finds out how difficult it is to pick a new Catholic Pope in a world where everyone is corrupt and has skeletons in their closet. This film highlights Catholic misdoings while examining the weight of responsibility on those who make decisions within the Church.

Dune: Part Two (2024) 167m Genre Science Fiction, Adventure Stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson Directed by Denis Villeneuve Watch on Netflix Dune: Part Two expands Denis Villeneuve’s vision for a photorealistic depiction of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel and the universe that has evolved from it in the six decades since. Chalamet takes on the responsibility of depicting Paul Atreides as he becomes overwhelmed with power and his decision making ebbs and flows in effectiveness as different factions of human civilization try to choose who to follow.

Emilia Pérez (2024) 132m Genre Drama, Thriller Stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez Directed by Jacques Audiard Watch on Netflix Emilia Pérez is not only the most nominated film at this year’s Academy Awards, but its 13 nominations make it one of the most decorated contenders in Oscars history. Whether the film deserves this type of recognition is controversial. It puts transgender actress Karla Sofía Gascón in the spotlight, but many people feel the film doesn’t depict trans people or Mexican culture accurately.

I'm Still Here (2024) 137m Genre Drama, History Stars Fernanda Torres, Selton Mello, Fernanda Montenegro Directed by Walter Salles Watch on Youtube I’m Still Here isn’t the most palatable story to an American audience, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t get your attention heading into Oscars season. This film beautifully portrays the heartache and trauma that follows when someone is a victim of the government meddling in their family’s life as the Brazillian military dictatorship of the 1960s and 1970s did with so many. This one isn’t available on streaming yet but can still be viewed in theaters.

Nickel Boys (2024) 140m Genre Drama Stars Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Directed by RaMell Ross Watch on Youtube Nickel Boys should be a great Black History Month movie option for those who want to learn about the courage and perseverance of two boys who survive a horrifcally abusive and racist juvenile detention center in Florida during the 1960s. People who want to know more about the inspiration for the film should read up on the Dozier School for Boys. This one isn’t available on streaming yet but can still be viewed in theaters.

The Substance (2024) 141m Genre Horror, Science Fiction Stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid Directed by Coralie Fargeat Watch on Amazon Demi Moore turns in a career-defining performance as a celebrity who does whatever it takes to gain back her youthful appearance even if it means taking illegal drugs. The Substance is a stellar example of the ways body horror and science fiction can mix to tell a story that is timely and provides authentic commentary about a highly-critiqued group (in this case middle-aged women).