Here’s how to watch 2025’s Oscar nominated movies

The 2025 Academy Award nominations were announced on the morning of January 23, after being delayed a couple of weeks due to the impact of the Los Angeles wildfires. Most of the contenders speculated to be in the running were prominently featured in the nominations, but now that we finally have a concrete list of films, it’s time to debate who will win the Oscars.
We’ll leave the hot takes for another time, though. We want you to be able to inform yourself and make your own judgments about this year’s Best Picture nominees. You can’t choose the best film if you haven’t even watched them, right? Here’s how to watch all of 2025’s Oscar-nominated movies for Best Picture. And don’t forget to watch the ceremony on March 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ABC and streaming on Hulu.
Anora (2024)
The Brutalist (2024)
A Complete Unknown (2024)
Conclave (2024)
If you’re an older Gen Z/younger Millenial like me, you immediately think of Ralph Fiennes as Lord Voldemort on Harry Potter. If you’d like to see Fiennes outside the whimsical irrelevance of Rowling’s universe, Conclave would be a wonderful place to start. He plays Dean Thomas Lawrence as he finds out how difficult it is to pick a new Catholic Pope in a world where everyone is corrupt and has skeletons in their closet. This film highlights Catholic misdoings while examining the weight of responsibility on those who make decisions within the Church.
Dune: Part Two (2024)
Emilia Pérez (2024)
I'm Still Here (2024)
I’m Still Here isn’t the most palatable story to an American audience, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t get your attention heading into Oscars season. This film beautifully portrays the heartache and trauma that follows when someone is a victim of the government meddling in their family’s life as the Brazillian military dictatorship of the 1960s and 1970s did with so many. This one isn’t available on streaming yet but can still be viewed in theaters.
Nickel Boys (2024)
Nickel Boys should be a great Black History Month movie option for those who want to learn about the courage and perseverance of two boys who survive a horrifcally abusive and racist juvenile detention center in Florida during the 1960s. People who want to know more about the inspiration for the film should read up on the Dozier School for Boys. This one isn’t available on streaming yet but can still be viewed in theaters.
The Substance (2024)
Demi Moore turns in a career-defining performance as a celebrity who does whatever it takes to gain back her youthful appearance even if it means taking illegal drugs. The Substance is a stellar example of the ways body horror and science fiction can mix to tell a story that is timely and provides authentic commentary about a highly-critiqued group (in this case middle-aged women).
Wicked (2024)
