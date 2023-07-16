The most devastating conflict in human history has made for some truly compelling cinema

When computer company Apple announced that it was getting into the streaming TV game, there were plenty of people who were skeptical about the company's ability to pull it off. Why would the tech giant, which is most known for the Macintosh and the iPhone, have any credibility in making television shows? It doesn't seem the two ideas would mesh in any meaningful ways, but in the years since Apple TV+ launched, the company has come up with some pretty impressive original shows.

What's even more impressive is that these shows run the gamut from comedy to drama, and are all set in wildly different and imaginative places. Apple may be best known for making great phones, but it turns out it makes a fair number of pretty great TV shows, too. These shows are the cream of the crop, and the best shows on Apple TV+.

If you're looking for more great shows to stream, you should also check out our lists of the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Disney+.

The Morning Show (2019)