 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Love Dune 2? The best Denis Villeneuve movies, ranked

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve has had a very prolific career.

Blair Marnell
By
The official poster for Dune: Part Two.
Warner Bros./Legendary Entertainment

Thanks to the box office success of Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve is now firmly established among the top directors in Hollywood. It’s an overnight success story that only took 26 years to come to fruition. And over the past decade, Villeneuve has taken it upon himself to make some of the best science fiction movies of the century. But Villeneuve has already proven that he can do a lot more than sci-fi.

To celebrate the director’s films, we’ve narrowed them down to the 7 best Denis Villeneuve movies ranked from seventh to first. And there is no “worst” among these Denis Villeneuve movies.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jake Gyllenhaal in Enemy.
Entertainment One

7. Enemy

Although Enemy didn’t light the box office on fire, this unnerving thriller drew attention to Villeneuve’s work. Jake Gyllenhaal stars in dual roles as Adam Bell and Anthony Claire. Adam is a college professor who notices Anthony as an actor in a movie. Adam is so taken aback by his physical similarity to Anthony that he seeks out Anthony’s other films and suspects that they may be related.

Recommended Videos

Adam is such a perfect doppelganger for Anthony that the actor’s agency can’t tell them apart. Adam takes his stalking a step further and contacts Anthony’s home, where even Anthony’s wife, Helen Claire (Sarah Gadon), assumes that he’s Anthony. That puts Anthony and Adam on the road to finally meeting, but it won’t be a joyous occasion.

Hugh Jackman and Paul Dano in Prisoners.
Warner Bros. Pictures

6. Prisoners

Prisoners was the first film to bring Villeneuve’s work to the attention of American moviegoers. It was also his first collaboration with Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays Detective Loki, the lead investigator in the case of two missing girls: Eliza Birch (Zoë Soul) and Anna Dover (Erin Gerasimovich).

Related

While Loki chases real leads on the case, Anna’s father, Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman), becomes convinced that the girls were kidnapped by a mentally disabled man, Alex Jones (Paul Dano). Even proof of Alex’s diminished mental capacity isn’t enough to dissuade Keller, who kidnaps Alex and starts torturing him for answers that he may never be able to give.

Benicio del Toro in Sicario.
Lionsgate

5. Sicario

How’s this for a dream team? Villeneuve directed Sicario from a script by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan with leading roles for Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin, and Jon Bernthal. Blunt portrays FBI Special Agent Kate Macer, a woman who accepts an invitation to join a task force to take down the Sonora Cartel alongside CIA operative Matt Graver (Brolin) and Alejandro Gillick (del Toro), a former Mexican prosecutor who now works for the CIA as an assassin.

Kate becomes suspicious about the task force’s true nature, especially since both Graver and Gillick have agendas that don’t align with hers. There’s a very slippery slope of morality in this story, leaving Kate to wonder if she can trust anyone on this case.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in Dune.
Warner Bros. Pictures

4. Dune

Frank Herbert’s Dune is a notoriously difficult novel to adapt. David Lynch tried to do it in a single movie in 1984, while John Harrison opted for a miniseries on Syfy in 2000. Villeneuve’s approach split the story of the first novel across two movies, which managed to convey the most important parts of the book without losing them.

The key thing to know going in is that Dune is another name for the planet Arrakis, the most important world in the galactic empire. It’s the only place where Spice is produced, and that’s essential to space travel. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) accompanies his parents, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), to Arrakis after his family takes over the Spice mining from their enemies in House Harkonnen. What they don’t realize is that they’ve been trapped by their enemies, who are determined to wipe out their house. Paul’s growing mental abilities offer him a glimpse of the future, but not everyone around him will live long enough to see those events play out.

Amy Adams attempts to decipher an alien language in Arrival.
Paramount Pictures

3. Arrival

Villeneuve began focusing on sci-fi films with his adaptation of Ted Chiang’s Story of Your Life. Arrival is a more appropriate name since it relates that the premise of the story is about aliens who have finally come to Earth. These creatures are not remotely human, nor does their language conform to anything humans would recognize.

Linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) and physicist Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner) are called upon to make sense of the aliens’ enigmatic language. This turns out to be a transformative experience for Louise as she gets closer to unlocking the gift that the aliens have brought to mankind. But Louise still has to race the clock as other nations around the world are so afraid of the alien visitors that they may feel compelled to attack them.

Timothee Chalamet in Dune Part 2.
Warner Bros.

2. Dune: Part Two

Continuing where Dune left off, Dune: Part Two finds Paul (Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Ferguson) as the only two members of the Atreides family to survive their betrayal. While taking refuge alongside the Fremen tribe, some of their members believe that Paul is the prophesied savior of their people. That’s a belief that Lady Jessica works to cultivate as Paul proves himself as a fighter.

Chani (Zendaya), a young Fremen woman, is one of Paul’s most vocal detractors regarding the idea that he is their chosen one. However, Chani and Paul have romantic feelings for each other, especially when he denies being their savior. However, Paul is forced to reconsider the question, which may end his romance with Chani soon after it begins.

Dune: Part Two is now playing in theaters.

Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049.
Warner Bros. Pictures

1. Blade Runner 2049

Villeneuve may personally disagree with the placement of Blade Runner 2049 over both of his Dune movies, but this sequel deserves the top spot for its great performances, compelling story, and absolutely jaw-dropping visuals. Barbie‘s Ryan Gosling leads the cast as K, a replicant who has inherited a job that used to fall to humans: hunting down renegade replicants.

During a routine case, K discovers shocking proof that a female replicant has given birth, which shouldn’t be possible. It also shouldn’t be possible that K is the child in question, but he has good reason to believe that he might be. First, K will have to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a retired Blade Runner and the leading character from the first film. If K can live long enough to locate Deckard, he may not like what he discovers about himself.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell is a freelance writer for The Manual, Digital Trends, Fandom, Yahoo Entertainment, and more!
The best movies on Amazon Prime to watch in March
Add these Prime movies to your watchlist this month
Remote close-up watching TV

Amazon Prime has one of the largest libraries of content in the world filled with good movies to watch. Whether you want to watch a comedy movie or a crime drama television show, Amazon probably has what you're looking for as far as the best movies to stream right now. When there's so much to watch, it can be hard to sort through everything to find the best viewing options, though. Thankfully, we're here to help. We've already compiled a list of Amazon Prime TV shows for you to enjoy. And, if you're looking for the best movies to watch right now, we've also found a selection of the best movies on Amazon Prime for you to browse.

If you're looking for more than just the best Amazon Prime movies, we've also found the best Netflix movies, the best Hulu movies, the best Disney Plus movies, and the best Netflix documentaries to stream right now.

Read more
The best shows on Starz to watch in March
From Outlander to Party Down, these are the best shows you can stream on Starz
Outlanders

Starz has proven since its inception that it can hang with larger competitors like Max. Although it's now making television in an incredibly crowded landscape, Starz has managed to regularly launch shows that make an impact, and it speaks to the enduring quality of these shows that they've also stood the test of time.
These shows have also spanned a wide array of genres, making viewers laugh and weep, often in equal measure. Through it all, though, these Starz shows have proven that it can reliably make shows that touch viewers, and endure for years after its time on the air has concluded.

Party Down (2009)

Read more
The best movies on Max you can stream in March
New to Max? Here are the top movies to start with
Scene from The Hobbit

Now that HBO Max has rebranded as Max, it's the right time to get acquainted with all of the great movies to watch on the streaming service. In addition to large portions of the Warner Bros. catalog, it also has tons of seminal, classic films, as well as plenty of foreign releases. Because the catalog is so big and rich, there are about 250 titles that could go on this list. There's a wealth of options to choose from whether you're into action movies or comedies, and you shouldn't feel limited by the selection below.
Instead, you should treat it as a jumping-off point of HBO Max movies, one that will hopefully allow you to explore many of the titles that didn't quite make the cut. Max has great movies in every genre and from every period of film history. This is just a sampling of the best movies on Max. And if you're looking for more Max content, we've rounded up the best shows on Max to watch right now.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Read more