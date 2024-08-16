Ted Lasso season 4 is less likely than a spin-off

Season 3 of Ted Lasso was enough of a conclusion that it’s easy to understand why fans may be wondering whether we could ever get more from the show, which is one of the best on Apple TV+. After its first season, the show emerged as a genuine phenomenon at a moment when many people were especially receptive to its message about the need for kindness in everyday life.

Although the show became less overwhelmingly beloved in subsequent seasons, the show retained a large and loyal following after its third season finale. The question remains, though: Will there be a Ted Lasso season 4? Will we get more?

Will there be a Ted Lasso season 4?

The third season of Ted Lasso aired early in 2023, and at the time, star and creator Jason Sudeikis was pretty clear about that being the show’s final season. Since then, though, rumors have continued to pop out about whether there could be a fourth season in the works. Bill Lawrence, who co-created the show with Sudeikis, recently addressed the question in an interview with Collider.

“Whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it,” he said. Lawrence also added that Sudeikis had sacrificed a lot to star and write the show, focusing in particular on his relationship with his two kids with ex Olivia Wilde.

“Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children,” Lawrence said. “So, as a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do.”

Sudeikis has been pretty definitive in the past

While it’s impossible to close the door on a season 4 definitively, Sudeikis was pretty clear when season 3 debuted that it was the end of the story he was hoping to tell. What Sudeikis left open, though, was the possibility that we could get spin-offs focused on other characters.

“I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks … to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” he said at the time in an interview with Deadline. He added that he was flattered that there was such a strong desire for more seasons.

“It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen if you make things,” he said. “The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue, is lovely.”

For now, then, it seems like we probably aren’t getting any more of Ted Lasso in its current form in the near future. While plenty of fans may still be hankering for more from the show, Sudeikis would have to change his mind for us to get more from the show.