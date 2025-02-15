 Skip to main content
The first trailer for John Travolta’s ‘High Rollers’ sees a master criminal on the edge

Travolta is at the head of a team of master thieves in our first sneak peak at this March action movie.

By
john travolta high rollers trailer in
Saban Films

Over the course of his long career in Hollywood, John Travolta has played his fair share of cops. In High Rollers, though, Travolta is on the other side of the law, playing a master thief who is living the high life. As the first trailer for the movie reveals, though, his good life can’t last forever.

In the trailer, we see Travolta’s thief Mason arm-in-arm with Gina Gershon’s Deckard, but when she is kidnapped by his nemesis, Mason is forced to execute a nearly impossible casino heist in exchange for her safe return. It’s a little Ocean’s 11, but with a kidnapping twist.

According to the official synopsis: “Master thief Mason (John Travolta) is living the criminal’s dream: island-hopping with his crew and the love of his life, Decker (Gina Gershon), while floating on a sea of stolen cash. But his dream is shattered when his nemesis, the ruthless Salazar, kidnaps Decker and forces Mason and his crew to attempt a near-impossible casino heist in exchange for her return. Hedged in by Salazar’s equally ruthless rivals, and with the FBI on his tail, Mason gambles everything in pursuit of both the big score and the ultimate jackpot: Decker’s life.”

Directed by Chris Sivertson, the movie also stars Lukas Haas and Quavo. Travolta has been working for Hollywood for five decades now, and this kind of action blockbuster is a reminder of his longevity, and the ups and downs that he’s experienced over the course of that long career.

High Rollers is set to hit theaters and be available on digital on March 14.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
