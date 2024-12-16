 Skip to main content
Could the original ‘Suits’ get a spin-off movie?

The show's creator didn't shut down the idea of the cast reuniting for a movie.

The cast of Suits.
When it hit Netflix a few years back, many were surprised to discover that Suits had become something of a phenomenon on the streamer. Now, as we prepare for Suits: LA, a spin-off series set in in Los Angeles, creator Aaron Korsh is also making it clear that the original gang could eventually get back together.

“I was very satisfied with the way Suits ended, and at some point we might do a Suits movie and that could be fun,” Korsh said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly for Suits: LA.”It’s more in the hypothetical or theoretical stages, so I wouldn’t have many answers for you [now]. But it’s not an insane notion for us to someday do that.”

The show originally ran for nine seasons on USA, starting in 2011, and starred Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams as two legal minds who work on a variety of cases together. When the show hit Netflix in 2023, though, it dominated the streaming charts for months, and became a much bigger phenomenon that it had ever been while it was airing.

Of course, part of the reason for all that fascination was the presence of Meghan Markle in the show’s earliest seasons. Even so, Suits became such a hit that it helped make Suits: LA a reality.

“I wasn’t able to finish saying what I wanted to say about the Suits universe, so this is meeting a whole new group of characters and exploring their dynamics and their passions and their fears and their hopes and their dreams,” Korsh explained. “It’s fun going back to the beginning of something again.”

