What we know about Suits L.A., the spinoff of everyone’s favorite streaming binge

Suits could be getting a West Coast refresh

By
Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams in Suits.
USA

Although it’s been off the air for almost a decade, Suits remains incredibly popular. The show became a phenomenon all over again when it arrived on Netflix, and the intrigue around Meghan Markle has only made the show more interesting for some.

While there isn’t any sort of imminent revival coming, all of this fervor around the show has prompted a spin-off series. Suits: L.A. is set to premiere sometime in 2025, and ahead of the show’s debut, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about the upcoming Suits spin-off.

What is Suits L.A. going to be about?

Suits L.A. will star Stephen Amell of Arrow and Heels as Ted Black, a former New York federal prosecutor who NBC  described as a “charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others.” Black teams up with Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt), an old friend, to start a Los Angeles law firm devoted to criminal and entertainment law.

According to the series logline, Black “has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.”

It’s unclear how the show will tie into its predecessor, but it seems like Suits L.A. will have entirely new central characters. What seems likely, then, is that the pilot will feature some characters from Suits, and we may see some others over the course of the series, but Suits L.A. will be designed so that it can function without explicit connections to its predecessor in every episode.

Who is creating Suits L.A.?

The cast of Suits.
USA

One reason fans of the original series have to be optimistic about Suits L.A. is that Aaron Korsh, who directed the original series, is back for this spin-off, and Victoria Mahoney will serve as director and executive producer. Production began on the show’s first season in late March 2024.

NBCUniversal president of programming, program planning and strategy Jeff Bader has said that they’re excited about the potential for the series: “We’re excited about this. It’s a pilot, and we’ll be screening it in June … Assuming that it gets picked up, it would be for midseason next year.”

When will Suits L.A. premiere?

Suits L.A. has not officially been picked up for a full season yet, but assuming that it does, it will likely premiere sometime in the middle of 2025. This could ultimately be advantageous for the show, as it will be more fully removed from the phenomenon that Suits became when it first arrived on Netflix.

As of right now, it’s still unclear where the spin-off series will air. It’s possible that the show could air on NBC or USA like Suits did, or that it could go right to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform.

