 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Severance season 3: Everything we know so far

Will there be another three year wait for Severance?

By
Adam Scott and Britt Lower in Severance
Apple TV+

Severance is perhaps the most ambitious show in a large portfolio of incredible ones on Apple TV+. Created by Dan Erickson and produced by Ben Stiller, Severance dissects the horrors of an uneven work-life balance by showing the lives of an office that has been severed from their thoughts at home. The characters essentially live two separate lives in which they don’t know about the other version of themselves. It’s a science fiction concept that uses a large dose of satire, especially as we live in an age in which more people are trying to gain control of their time when companies use up so much of their employees’ existence.

Severance just finished a second season that some fans complained was a little too slow and confusing. The season finale included a musical sequence and some answers about the innies (the work version of the characters) and outies (the personal life version of the characters) that fans had been waiting for since the beginning of the show. Apple TV+ has renewed the show for a third season, and hopefully, there won’t be a three-year wait for the encore this time around. This is everything we know so far about Severance season 3.

Recommended Videos

What will Severance season 3 be about?

Britt Lower in Severance Season 2
Apple TV+

The main storyline in the show will likely continue to be about Mark (Adam Scott) and his reunion with his wife, Gemma. The second season finale saw Mark save Gemma from the testing area of Lumen Industries. The romantic plot in the show helps to ground the sci-fi and give everything a human element. The other parts of the show wouldn’t be as fascinating if fans weren’t rooting for these characters to learn about themselves for the purpose of living a normal life with the ones they love.

Related

Will Severance season 3 have any guest stars?

Dichen Lachman in Severance
Apple TV+

The main cast of the show features some of the most talented actors in TV right now. Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Jen Tullock, and John Turturro should all continue to feature in season 3, but the show has also been great at effectively using guest stars. Adrian Martinez, John Noble, and James LeGros made appearances in season 2, while season 3’s guest stars haven’t been announced yet. As the show continues to introduce new parts of Lumen and the characters who have been severed from their personal lives meet their work counterparts and vice versa, the show will cast new actors to play the family members and friends of both personas.

How Severance became a phenomenon

The cast of Severance
Apple TV+

There was no doubt that the concept behind Severance was a homerun. As people have started to work for themselves, as entrepreneurs, and for companies in remote settings, the discussion around how much of ourselves should be given to a corporation in modern America is one of the dominant topics of the decade. People struggle not only with gaining financial independence through their jobs, but they see how an even more vital resource is being robbed: time.

Severance’s main themes surrounding co-dependence between work and home were ideal because they were contemporary and universal at the same time. A good idea for a show doesn’t always mean it gets executed to the highest level, but that’s exactly what happened with Severance. The science-fiction elements, conspiracy theories, and creativity on display helped the show take off like a freight train. Even if viewership isn’t as high as on other streaming services and Apple TV+ is a financial loss for the company, the series has been an Emmy heavyweight and one of the hottest topics on social media.

When will Severance season 3 come out?

The cast of Severance.
Apple TV+

Severance was just renewed for season 3 on March 21. Much like Stranger Things, the show has become known for its incredibly long gap between seasons. The first season came out in 2022 before the 2025 release of season 2. There were a lot of factors that contributed to the hiatus, notably the writers and actors strikes that hit Hollywood in late 2023. Ben Stiller confirmed that without a labor stoppage this time around, the next season should arrive on Apple TV+ much sooner than this season did.

I think it would be smart to look at other dramas that have come out recently to see when the show might return. The Last of Us season 2 is coming out after a little over two years in hiatus. Yellowjackets season 3 came out after a two-year break, as well. It would feel like a reasonable expectation for the show to arrive in late 2026 or early 2027, depending on when the writer’s room and filming commence.

Severance has become the streamer’s signature show in the same way Breaking Bad did for AMC, The Sopranos did for HBO, and The Mandalorian did for Disney+. Expect Apple to want to streamline the creative process to come out with the third season in a timely manner so that its brand name can stay in the news.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
7 shows like The Last of Us to binge before season 2 drops
These dramas are full of dystopian and apocalyptic themes
Gabriel Luna and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us

The Last of Us hasn't aired new episodes since its historic first season ended in the first part of 2023. After over two years of waiting, fans of the zombie franchise are chomping at human flesh to get a taste of Joel and Ellie's next adventure. The sequel in the video game franchise remains controversial to this day, and the TV crew has an even bigger responsibility to translate that delicate second act to streamers worldwide. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will again portray Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us season 2, and there are plenty of new actors for fans to get acquainted with.

There is still a month left before the series returns to HBO and Max on April 13. If that several-week timeframe is just too much to handle, we've got you covered. The Last of Us has drawn inspiration from a slew of classic apocalypse dramas and dystopian epics that can pass the time until the series returns. These are the best shows like The Last of Us to watch right away.

Read more
The first three episodes of ‘Andor’ season 1 are now available on YouTube
The show's first season featured four, three-episode arcs
Stellan Skarsgard and Diego Luna in Andor

Ahead of the premiere of its second season on Disney+, Disney has pulled out all the stops to get people excited for the return of Andor. That includes putting the show's entire first season on Hulu and also putting the first three episodes of season 1 on YouTube. If you've been holding off on checking the most critically acclaimed Star Wars show out, now's the time to give it a go.

Tony Gilroy, the show's creator, will also be hosting a live hour-long rewatch event on March 13 “with select talent." We don't know who exactly will be there yet, though.

Read more
The Lumon building from ‘Severance’ is just a short drive from New York City
The building was built in the 1960s, and was abandoned in 2007 before being revived in 2013
The Severance Building.

If you've actually watched Severance, you probably know that the Lumon headquarters where Mark and his friends go to work every day isn't exactly the most welcoming building. If you're the kind of person that just has to know whether you're secretly severed, though, you can visit the real-life location where the exteriors of the Lumon headquarters are filmed.

As it turns out, the building is the Bell Works building in Holmdel, New Jersey. It was once the home of Bell Labs, the research arm for AT&T. The building is now home to multiple business, and according to reporting in Curbed, it was first designed in 1962 by architect Eero Saarinen and was opened as a mid-century office space.

Read more