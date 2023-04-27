These Ben Stiller movies show the actor at his best

From "Dazed and Confused" to "Gone Girl," these are the best movies of Ben Affleck's career

Few actors have had stranger, more polarizing careers than Ben Affleck. After bursting onto the scene with a genuinely great movie, his career meandered through action movies, sports movies, and a wide array of other genres. What unifies Affleck's best work onscreen, though, is its ability to take advantage of his unique combination of good looks and smarm. Sometimes, Affleck finds great ways to direct himself, and other times, he gives himself over to someone else's vision. What unites each of these movies, though, is that Affleck is excellent in them.

Without further ado, here's our list of the best Ben Affleck movies.