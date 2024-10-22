The film will be the latest in a long line of biopics focused on influential Italian automobile titans

Italian sports cars are well-represented at the movies these days. In addition to Michael Mann’s Ferrari, which was undoubtedly the most high-profile release, Italian producer Andrea Iervolino has also had his hands in the creation of Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend and the upcoming Maserati. Now, Deadline is reporting that Iervolino is working on his next Italian sports car movie, this one a biopic of Ettore Bugati.

The movie will reportedly tell the story of the founder of the legendary car company, who transformed the world of automobiles through his creativity and his dedication to design and technology. Bugatti also designed airplanes, and in 1939, he lost his son at the age of 30 after his son got into an accident testing out one of the company’s cars.

Iervolino is reportedly in talks with a variety of writers and directors on the project, which will reportedly have an American and international cast and be told in English.

“After the success of our films on Lamborghini and Ferrari, I am thrilled to bring another global automotive icon to the screen. Bugatti will be a film that honors the passion and innovation that have defined one of the most iconic car manufacturers of all time,” the producer said in a statement.

Iervolino’s most imminent project is Maserati: The Brothers, which will star Anthony Hopkins and Michele Marrone. The film will tell the story of the family behind the legendary car brand, and Hopkins is set to play an Italian financier who invests heavily in the brothers.