 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The producer of ‘Ferrari,’ ‘Lamborghini,’ and ‘Maserati’ movies is tackling Bugatti next

The film will be the latest in a long line of biopics focused on influential Italian automobile titans

By
Adam Driver Ferrari Movie image
Neon / Neon

Italian sports cars are well-represented at the movies these days. In addition to Michael Mann’s Ferrari, which was undoubtedly the most high-profile release, Italian producer Andrea Iervolino has also had his hands in the creation of Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend and the upcoming Maserati. Now, Deadline is reporting that Iervolino is working on his next Italian sports car movie, this one a biopic of Ettore Bugati.

The movie will reportedly tell the story of the founder of the legendary car company, who transformed the world of automobiles through his creativity and his dedication to design and technology. Bugatti also designed airplanes, and in 1939, he lost his son at the age of 30 after his son got into an accident testing out one of the company’s cars.

Recommended Videos

Iervolino is reportedly in talks with a variety of writers and directors on the project, which will reportedly have an American and international cast and be told in English.

Related

“After the success of our films on Lamborghini and Ferrari, I am thrilled to bring another global automotive icon to the screen. Bugatti will be a film that honors the passion and innovation that have defined one of the most iconic car manufacturers of all time,” the producer said in a statement.

Iervolino’s most imminent project is Maserati: The Brothers, which will star Anthony Hopkins and Michele Marrone. The film will tell the story of the family behind the legendary car brand, and Hopkins is set to play an Italian financier who invests heavily in the brothers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The best Halloween movies to watch all of October
These spooky films are both new and old
Hocus Pocus Disney mummy

October is one of our favorite months of the year. Halloween candy, spooky decorations, and frightening films are some of the perfect festive ways to celebrate. Whether you like a good scare from classic horror movies or you're more of a Disney movie fan, these fun (and scary) Halloween movies will get you in the holiday spirit.
Grab your popcorn, settle in, and enjoy the spooky nights of Halloween this fall with all the best classics starring zombies, vampires, ghosts, ghouls, and more. Best of all, we'll tell you which streaming service you can use to stream these nostalgic movies. These are the best Halloween movies for you to enjoy.

Halloween (1978)

Read more
The 16 undisputed best comedy movies of all time
These comedies are sure to soothe your soul, and they've stood the test of time for decades
Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally

There are plenty of people who believe that certain kinds of movies are harder to make than others. Sure, a great war movie has a massive budget, and it has to both excite its audience and leave them thinking, and great action movies have to coordinate complicated stunts that feel inventive and daring, but there may be no genre more difficult to nail than comedy.

A great comedy can soothe your soul, but great comedy means writing the kinds of jokes that stand the test of time and that are still funny decades after they were written. Because comedy is always changing, that can be almost impossible. Of course, that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of great comedy movies, but the best comedy movies on this list are the ones that rise above the pack. Their jokes endure, and no matter when they were released, you'll find watching them delightful whenever you happen to turn them on.

Read more
A new version of a cult-classic serial killer movie may be hitting screens soon
The 2000 movie has become a cult classic in certain corners of the internet.
Christian Bale in American Psycho

There's already been one adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis's American Psycho, and it's a genuinely great thriller. Even so, Luca Guadagnino is apparently getting ready to adapt the novel to the big screen again. The director, who is best known for films like Challengers and Call Me By Your Name, is partnering with Lionsgate on the new adaptation, according to Variety.

The film, which was written by Scott Z. Burns, is not a remake of the 2000 version of American Psycho, but is instead a new adaptation of the original novel. That 2000 film starred Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a successful New York City businessman who had a secret double life as a serial killer.

Read more