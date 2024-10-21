 Skip to main content
A ‘Spider-Man’ might be joining Christopher Nolan’s next movie

Details are still scant about the project, which is set for release in 2026.

spider man joining christopher nolan tom holland in the devil all time
Netflix

Few movies are more closely watched than those directed by Christopher Nolan. We recently learned that Nolan had set up his next film at Universal, and that it would be released in July of 2026 and star Matt Damon. Now, Variety is reporting on another piece of potentially major casting.

Tom Holland is reportedly in talks to star in the film, which we know very little about otherwise. Universal had no comment on the news.

The feature is expected to start shooting in early 2025 and does not currently have a title. Holland, who is best known for playing the most recent live-action iteration of Spider-Man, is expected to be busy filming Spider-Man 4 and the next Avengers film in the next year and change, but it seems like Holland might be willing to carve out some additional time for Nolan.

The new film will reunite Nolan with the studio that made Oppenheimer such a tremendous success, earning nearly $1 billion at the box office and also winning a boatload of Oscars. Oppenheimer also marked Nolan’s second collaboration with Damon, who he also worked with on Interstellar. Despite being one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Damon has never been the lead in a Nolan film until now.

Given that details about the project or so scant, the news that Holland could be added to the cast is hard to interpret. He could be playing a major role or a relatively minor one. As Oppenheimer shows, most actors are willing to drop whatever they’re doing whenever the director calls.

