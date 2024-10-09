The plot details around the new film are still being kept under wraps.

For the past decade, director Christopher Nolan has actually been remarkably consistent. He has released a new movie every three years, and Deadline is reporting that that trend is likely to continue. His next movie is being set up at Universal, and is currently slated for a release on July 17, 2026, almost exactly three years after the release of Oppenheimer.

The publication is also reporting that Matt Damon is set to star in the film, and all details about the movie’s plot are being kept under wraps. Shooting for the film is expected to commence in early 2025.

After parting ways with his long-time home at Warner Bros. over disagreements about putting movies in theaters during the pandemic, Nolan found a new home at Universal for Oppenheimer, and has already brought the studio a mega-blockbuster that was also an awards season juggernaut. It made sense, then, that Nolan decided to stay at Universal for his next film, although it remains to be seen whether this project will have the same sort of commercial appeal that Oppenheimer did.

Although Damon’s performance in Oppenheimer was not the film’s most lauded, he has nonetheless become a key Nolan collaborator after working with him in a major role on that film and also in a smaller part in Interstellar. This will be his first time leading a Nolan film, though, and we still don’t know exactly what the film will be about, so it’s hard to judge what that might mean. As more details continue to come out, though, Nolan fans will be eagerly anticipating the movie’s release.