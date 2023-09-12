 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The 10 best time travel movies, ranked

Time travel movies are fun, just try not to forget what year it is

Shawn Laib
By
Avengers Endgame Best Movies
Marvel Studios / Walt Disney Productions

Many people try to live in the present in order to obtain happiness. Worrying about the past or the future is pointless since we can’t travel back or forward in time. That doesn’t mean movies haven’t tried to grapple with time’s continuum, though. Sci-fi films have used time travel to explore themes and storylines in post-apocalyptic wastelands and high-tech dystopian futures. Fantasy plots revolve around using magic to navigate the passage of time. And even comedies use time travel to put forth social experiments and hilarious hypotheticals. Whatever subject time travel movies focus on, they often make us think about the world in a brand new way. These are the 10 best time travel movies, ranked.

10. Groundhog Day (1993)

10. Groundhog Day
101m
Genre Romance, Fantasy, Drama, Comedy
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

One of Bill Murray’s best movies places him in the shoes of a meteorologist who gets trapped inside the same 24 hours over and over again. The fantastical scenario at the base of the plot is an incredible device that allows filmgoers to imagine their reactions if placed in such a loop. The tone stays pretty lighthearted despite the horrifying reality of the plot, and it’s one of the iconic movies of the 1990s.

Recommended Videos

9. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

9. Edge of Tomorrow
114m
Genre Action, Science Fiction
Stars Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton
Directed by Doug Liman
watch on max
watch on max

Combining alien tropes with time travel, Edge of Tomorrow is a spin on the usual action movie stuff Tom Cruise typically associates himself with. William Cage is a nice addition to the Cruise character canon as he attempts to break out of a time loop and defeat the invaders primed to take over humanity forever. Emily Blunt is great in the supporting role of Rita Vrataski.

8. Tenet (2020)

8. Tenet
150m
Genre Action, Thriller, Science Fiction
Stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki
Directed by Christopher Nolan
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Christopher Nolan’s most confusingly plotted movie has lots of good time travel tropes and revelatory nuggets for even the most veteran of movie fans. John David Washington plays an unnamed agent who uses the passage of time and its malleability to save the world. Nolan’s usual high-level production values are in place here, but the movie is relatively unknown due to its release during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

7. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

7. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
141m
Genre Adventure, Fantasy
Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson
Directed by Alfonso Cuarón
watch on max
watch on max

Most of the third Harry Potter movie isn’t about time travel, just the last half-hour that remains one of the series’ finest segments. Harry and Hermione’s journey to save Sirius Black from near-certain death at the film’s climax is a wonderful, emotional mashup of time-loop fiction that doesn’t make complete sense, but it’s executed so well that it doesn’t have to add up. This film also brought a more mature, dense tone to the series that set up further films in the franchise for success. Gary Oldman gives one of his most memorable supporting performances.

6. Looper (2012)

6. Looper
118m
Genre Action, Thriller, Science Fiction
Stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt
Directed by Rian Johnson
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

One of Rian Johnson’s best works (after the Breaking Bad episode “Ozymandias”), Looper is about a man who kills criminals from the future. The paradox of the film lies in the realization that the main character, Joe, must kill himself in the future when his future self is the next target. It sounds a little odd, but it’s thematically rich and full of time travel quandaries. 

5. Interstellar (2014)

5. Interstellar
169m
Genre Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction
Stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain
Directed by Christopher Nolan
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Many consider Interstellar to be Christopher Nolan’s best film, and much better than the aforementioned Tenet. Matthew McConaughey is an astronaut with a daunting mission: travel through a wormhole in an experiment of epic proportions. The movie engages the audience by making them think about what lengths they would be willing to go to if life was no longer a hard reality on this planet.

4. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

4. Avengers: Endgame
181m
Genre Adventure, Science Fiction, Action
Stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo
Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

The time travel in Marvel’s biggest film is more of a plotting necessity. The Avengers are in a race against time to destroy Thanos after he destroys the world as we know it. Whether you love or hate the oversaturation of the blockbuster experience presented by Disney in this franchise, there is no denying the magnitude and overwhelming pop culture command of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel hasn’t quite gotten back to this point of relevance in the last five years since its release.

3. Twelve Monkeys (1995)

3. Twelve Monkeys
129m
Genre Science Fiction, Thriller, Mystery
Stars Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe, Brad Pitt
Directed by Terry Gilliam
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt team up for the iconic and relevant time travel story Twelve Monkeys. Willis’ character has to save the world from a disease forty years in the past. The film probably saw a spike in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as the next global disaster is just one germ away, it would seem.

2. The Terminator (1984)

2. The Terminator
108m
Genre Action, Thriller, Science Fiction
Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Biehn, Linda Hamilton
Directed by James Cameron
watch on max
watch on max

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in the ultimate James Cameron classic about a cyborg sent from the future with one goal in mind: kill Sarah Connor. The Terminator endures because it was so ahead of its time. Linda Hamilton’s casting as Sarah Connor made her one of the preeminent action heroes of her generation and a symbol of a female badass. Several sequels haven’t been able to completely capture the thrill of this first masterpiece, although Terminator 2: Judgement Day is also excellent.

1. Back to the Future (1985)

1. Back to the Future
116m
Genre Adventure, Comedy, Science Fiction
Stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson
Directed by Robert Zemeckis
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Robert Zemeckis’ legendary time travel franchise kicked off with a classic time travel dilemma: what happens to a person if they interfere with their parents’ lives in the past? With Doc Brown’s help, Marty McFly must make his parents fall in love all over again, leading to poignant and comical results. The plot is relatable, understandable, and easy to digest, making the film the defining time travel story ever put to screen. 

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The best shows on Paramount Plus to watch in September
Stream these incredible shows on Paramount Plus
Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski in The Good Fight.

Having a vast library of good television shows and films is the most important factor in the success of a streaming service. That's part of what transformed Netflix into a global phenomenon, and it's why services like Paramount Plus have worked hard to build a healthy library of series that subscribers can browse through. As is the case with all streaming services, Paramount Plus has a mix of original series that live only on the platform and older shows that were originally on broadcast and have now found a home on streaming.
Although these shows have varied histories, each one of them is a great staple in Paramount Plus's overall streaming library. Paramount Plus will likely continue to develop original content, but these Paramount Plus shows will stand the test of time, whether they're ongoing or have been over for a decade or longer.

Special Ops: Lioness (2023)

Read more
How to watch ESPN Plus: Stream on your PC, TV, and more
ESPN Plus: Learn how to watch all of your favorites on every device
The ESPN+ logo on a blue background.

In an era filled with a wide array of streaming services, Disney tried to stand out by offering three different services at a single price point. Two of those services, Hulu and Disney Plus, offer chiefly fictional content. The third offering, though, is the ESPN streaming service known as ESPN Plus, which many users may have without even realizing, thanks to the Disney bundle. ESPN Plus gives you access to an array of documentaries, live sports, and original content, but all of that content doesn't do much good if you have absolutely no idea how to access it.

Thankfully, we've got all the information you need to subscribe to the service, and then watch ESPN Plus on whatever device you choose, whether that device is a PC, a TV, a table, or your phone.

Read more
These are the best shows you can watch on Hulu this month
From Lost to The Great, these are the best shows you can stream on Hulu right now
Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin in 30 Rock.

There was a time when great TV was hard to come by. While not every TV show is great, these days it can sometimes feel like viewers have the opposite problem. There are simply too many shows, and too many streaming services, to choose from. Thankfully, the best shows on Hulu are also among the best shows you can watch anywhere. From new originals to legacy series from decades past, it has tons of shows that will fill the hours of your day.
You're probably aware that, while Hulu shows are great, it's far from the only streaming service with plenty of TV to offer. So whether you’re looking for the best Amazon Prime shows, the best Disney Plus shows, or the best Netflix shows, we've got you covered. Below, we'll dig into the best shows on Hulu that you can watch now.

Abbott Elementary (2021)

Read more