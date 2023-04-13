HBO Max's best science fiction movies are thrilling and exciting!

If you were to look up the word "superstar" in the dictionary, it wouldn't be surprising if Brad Pitt's visage was strewn across the page. When you hear his name, it’s hard not to think of his chiseled abs, effortless charm, and distinctively beautiful face. Many may even immediately think of all the media surrounding his romantic entanglements with Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, but we’re definitely not here to talk about that. Today, we are here to talk about the many strides Brad Pitt has made in his film career; from war movies to heist comedies, he's taken his physical beauty and made the most of it. While he may not have the reputation of Tom Hanks or Al Pacino, Pitt has become a great performer in his own right. In addition to his prolific acting career, Pitt is also a producer with more than 60 credits to his name. Clearly, there is much more to him than just what meets the eye, which is part of what makes him such a compelling screen presence.

Despite having almost 100 acting credits on IMDB, we've managed to narrow in on a list of 12 films that make Pitt one of the greats. Nobody is going to agree 100% with any rankings, so please remember that these are subjective and up for debate. Now, here are the 12 best Brad Pitt movies ranked from least great to best!