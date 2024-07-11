Are missing your drama/comedy binge sessions? Stream these series and get your fix

One of the best FX shows ever just finished its third season. If you’re like us, you probably want even more of The Bear in your life after the drama/comedy wrapped up another 10 episodes of kitchen madness. Following the anxiety, excitement, and family bonds of Carmy Berzatto and his crew as they transform a Chicago sandwich restaurant into a fine dining experience, the series expertly mixes melancholy human elements with dark humor and deft filmmaking techniques like musical composition and montage.

The Bear doesn’t really have many mirrors on television at the moment. Some shows share the series’ high-octane dysfunction, while others possess the same type of camerawork and direction. If you’re missing the Hulu series, we’re here to round up the shows that are most similar to it in one way or another. These are the 10 shows like The Bear.

The Sopranos (1999) tv-ma 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Drama Stars James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler Created by David Chase Watch on max The Sopranos is the original HBO dysfunctional family drama that all others in the genre live in the shadow of. Tony Soprano juggles mafia violence with the traditional stresses of a wife and kids. Similar to The Bear, The Sopranos makes sure to involve plenty of inside jokes about Italian culture and intergenerational trauma. Tony and Carmy both need an extra dose of mental health help to make it through life, but they never seem to get over the hump and outgrow their pasts. Like Jeremy Allen White, James Gandolfini turns in a marvelous lead performance. Read more

BoJack Horseman (2014) tv-ma 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Animation, Comedy, Drama Stars Will Arnett, Aaron Paul, Alison Brie Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg Watch on Netflix BoJack Horseman is much darker than The Bear, but they both come from the same lineage thematically. This Netflix animated hit follows the depressing post-acting career of the titular protagonist, a talented but troubled performer who wallows in self-pity much the same way Carmy does in The Bear. Both shows find slivers of hope in the madness of brilliant minds, but BoJack Horseman might also entice fans of other animated adult cartoons Read more

Hell's Kitchen (2005) tv-14 22 Seasons 22 Seasons Genre Reality Stars Gordon Ramsay, Christina Wilson, Marino Monferrato Watch on Amazon There aren’t many scripted shows featuring high-intensity cooking. For those who watch The Bear mostly for the culinary theatrics and gorgeous plating, Hell’s Kitchen gives a reality television spin on the series. Gordon Ramsey’s most famous program should give fans a good fill of yelling, screaming, and divine cooking simultaneously. Read more

BEEF (2023) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee Created by Lee Sung-jin Watch on Netflix Steven Yeun and Ali Wong are electric in this Netflix Original series about two misunderstood drivers who let a road rage incident dominant every thought and motive in their lives for weeks after the fact. The show is a thematically rich look at how career aspirations, family turmoil, and mental health problems amalgamate into individual decision-making that manifests into unforgivable results. A second season with a new set of actors should be coming soon. Read more

The Newsroom (2012) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Jeff Daniels, Emily Mortimer, John Gallagher Jr. Created by Aaron Sorkin Watch on max Jeff Daniels’ famous monologue in the first season of The Newsroom gets most of the publicity in this series, but the rest of the episodes expertly dissect the inner workings of a political journalism outfit and the people who make up said business. If you enjoy the bickering and tangible occupational intensity of The Bear, The Newsroom delivers a similar experience through a contrarian lens. Read more

Better Call Saul (2015) tv-ma 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn Created by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan Watch on Netflix Better Call Saul is arguably the most artistic drama of the last decade. With inventive camera shots, devastating musical montages, and brilliantly misunderstood men at the center of the drama, both The Bear and Better Call Saul look to elevate the television medium with high-class filmmaking. These aren’t your typical TV experiences. Each episode feels like it belongs in an art gallery. The plots and themes aren’t all that similar, but the stylistic vigor comes from the same gene pool. Read more

Shameless (2011) tv-ma 11 Seasons 11 Seasons Genre Drama, Comedy Stars William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White Created by John Wells, Paul Abbott Watch on Netflix Jeremy Allen White got his television start on Shameless, so even if there weren’t any similarities between this show and The Bear, fans of one program are likely to enjoy the other. It just so happens that many of the same screaming matches and cursing competitions take up the episode runtimes of both shows, as the Berzatto and Gallagher families just never seem to come to grips with their own flaws. Read more

Maid (2021) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama Stars Margaret Qualley, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose Created by Molly Smith Metzler Watch on Netflix Maid is a fantastic miniseries following the heroic efforts of a mother who cleans homes and takes care of her child against the backdrop of interpersonal agony. Margaret Qualley embodies the problems her character overcomes with a realistic tone and acting presence, and her singular efforts are similar to Jeremy Allen White’s in The Bear. Both shows are great at making the audience think about the tole of a career on a person’s well-being. Read more

Sons of Anarchy (2008) tv-ma 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Tommy Flanagan Created by Kurt Sutter Watch on Hulu A lot of Carmy’s inner turmoil in The Bear is caused by his allegiance to his brother’s legacy and how it affects his every emotion and decision in the food industry. Sons of Anarchy grapples with the same themes as the main character, Jax Teller, abides by a book of conduct his father wrote in an attempt to prop up his downtrodden motorcycle club and the small town it resides in. It’s hard to describe, but both series exude that classic FX flair. Read more