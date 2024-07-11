Are missing your drama/comedy binge sessions? Stream these series and get your fix

One of the best FX shows ever just finished its third season. If you’re like us, you probably want even more of The Bear in your life after the drama/comedy wrapped up another 10 episodes of kitchen madness. Following the anxiety, excitement, and family bonds of Carmy Berzatto and his crew as they transform a Chicago sandwich restaurant into a fine dining experience, the series expertly mixes melancholy human elements with dark humor and deft filmmaking techniques like musical composition and montage.
The Bear doesn’t really have many mirrors on television at the moment. Some shows share the series’ high-octane dysfunction, while others possess the same type of camerawork and direction. If you’re missing the Hulu series, we’re here to round up the shows that are most similar to it in one way or another. These are the 10 shows like The Bear.