Rush Hour isn't the only great movie franchise for Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan may not be the best martial artist ever to take over Hollywood, but no actor has ever been able to make the genre palatable to everyone like him. Chan has a knack for taking unrelatable, foreign stories and transforming them into something universal. His sense of humor and understanding of what audiences will enjoy has carved his name into the history books and made him an overwhelming presence in action movies and comedic turns for decades even has he enters his 70s.

When you have such a large catalog of movies to choose from, fans forget which ones to choose. We want to make sure you always have a great Jackie Chan movie to pop in when you’re bored or just feeling nostalgic for a great action star. These are the best Jackie Chan movies to stream right now!

Police Story (1985) 99m Genre Action, Crime, Thriller Stars Jackie Chan, Brigitte Lin, Maggie Cheung Directed by Jackie Chan Watch on HBO Max Police Story follows Jackie Chan as he fights enemies and tries to convince others that he’s not part of the villainous side. The movie fits right into that classic 1980s action movie aesthetic for an old-school feel, but the stunts and fighting scenes are just as good today. Police Story was made into a series, but the first film in the saga possibly possesses the best examples of Chan’s style and substance: jaw-dropping stunts, side-splitting laughs, and just a great time in front of the movie screen.

Drunken Master (1978) 111m Genre Action, Comedy Stars Jackie Chan, Yuen Siu-Tien, Hwang Jang-Lee Directed by Yuen Wo-Ping Watch on Amazon Drunken Master cemented Jackie Chan as a superstar with a perfect combination of martial arts and light-hearted banter between Chan and his co-star played by Yuen Siu-tien. The student/teacher dynamic between the two influenced many movies in the genre in the ensuing years, such as 1984’s The Karate Kid starring Ralph Macchio. Every Jackie Chan fan should watch this film just to see where he got his big break and to see how the actor evolved later on.

Wheels on Meals (1984) 109m Genre Romance, Action, Comedy, Crime Stars Jackie Chan, Sammo Hung, Yuen Biao Directed by Sammo Hung Watch on Amazon Wheels on Meals is a prototypical hero’s journey martial arts movie. Jackie Chan plays a man who is a restaurant worker by day and a fighter by night. His double life leads to misadventures, confusion, and plenty of crazy scenarios. Again, the film follows the path many of Chan’s classics follow by including a corny base for the protagonists that allows them to become instantly likable. The setting ( Spain ) gives the story a different look than many of Chan’s other flicks.

The Karate Kid (2010) 140m Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Family Stars Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan, Taraji P. Henson Directed by Harald Zwart Watch on Amazon The Karate Kid from 2010 doesn’t have the same aura as the 1980s hit or even the Netflix spinoff Cobra Kai, but Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith share a solid chemistry that allowed for Chan to mentor Smith both in the film and on the set. The mixing of Black and Chinese cultures in his movies is something Chan is familiar with and he excels again here as he plays a wise kung-fu master who trains a bullied pre-teen in the ways of martial arts.

Rush Hour (1998) 98m Genre Action, Comedy, Crime Stars Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, Tom Wilkinson Directed by Brett Ratner Watch on Amazon Rush Hour might be the most well-regarded Jackie Chan movie in the United States. Chan and Chris Tucker play a cop duo who don’t have a lot in common, but their efforts to save an innocent woman unite their motives. Chan has never had a co-star that fit so snuggly beside him, and American fans often point to the Rush Hour franchise as the pinnacle of the buddy comedy genre in the 21st century. Rush Hour 4 has been in development hell but should still happen in the near future.

Police Story 3: Super Cop (1992) 96m Genre Action, Crime, Thriller Stars Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Maggie Cheung Directed by Stanley Tong Watch on Amazon The only sequel on this list, Police Story 3: Super Cop is the rare third entry in a series that elevates its franchise instead of dragging it down. Chan’s hero rises to the top of the Chinese police ranks and his reward is to work with a newcomer to the scene played by Michelle Yeoh (who recently won her first Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once). The empowerment of a female co-lead helps balance the film and make it stand out amongst the others in the franchise.

Rumble in the Bronx (1995) 104m Genre Crime, Action, Comedy, Thriller Stars Jackie Chan, Anita Mui Yim-Fong, Françoise Yip Directed by Stanley Tong Watch on Amazon Rumble in the Bronx is your standard Jackie Chan affair, but it remains a staple in his best movies because it eased his transition into American settings such as New York City. Because it is a co-production with Asian filmmakers and American ones, fans get a unique take on both region’s action flavors. Anita Mui plays the supporting role here.

Operation Condor (1991) 107m Genre Action, Adventure, Crime, Thriller Stars Jackie Chan, Carol Cheng, Eva Cobo Directed by Jackie Chan Watch on Amazon Operation Condor gave Jackie Chan complete control both in front of the camera and behind it. This doesn’t always work out for others who try to do both roles, but Chan’s vision makes for a fun watch. He plays a hero who fights against Nazi control of a valuable treasure, doing his best Harrison Ford impression in the process.