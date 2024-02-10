 Skip to main content
Cobra Kai season 6: Everything we know so far

Sweep the leg and get the lowdown on Cobra Kai season 6

Blair Marnell
By
William Zabka and Ralph Macchio in Cobra Kai.
Sony Pictures TV

It’s been almost 18 months since Cobra Kai season 5 premiered on Netflix, and fans are eagerly waiting for the show’s sixth season to wrap up the storylines. What began as a spinoff from The Karate Kid movies has taken on a life of its own while introducing a new generation of martial artists and expanding upon the mythology from the films.

Netflix has already announced that the sixth season will be the end of Cobra Kai. But this means that the show’s creative team has been able to craft a meaningful ending for the series while also setting up the future of the franchise. To help fans handle the long wait between seasons, we’re sharing everything we know so far about Cobra Kai season 6.

William Zabka and Yuji Okumoto in Cobra Kai.

Who’s coming back for the final season of Cobra Kai?

Almost all of the fan favorite characters will be returning for Cobra Kai season 6. Below is the official list for the main cast of the final season.

  • Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso
  • William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence
  • Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso
  • Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz
  • Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene
  • Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso
  • Jacob Bertrand as Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz
  • Martin Kove as John Kreese
  • Peyton List as Tory Nichols
  • Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz
  • Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne

However, this is not a comprehensive list of everyone coming back. Earlier in February, Sony Pictures TV released a behind-the-scenes image of the cast assembled in the backyard of the Miyagi-do dojo.

The cast of Cobra Kai.
Sony Pictures TV

What does that picture tell us? For one thing, it confirms that Daniel’s former rival, Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), is coming back for the final season. And it also appears that many of Johnny’s former students who remained with Cobra Kai are back in the fold under his guidance as he and Daniel start a new combined dojo. But we’ll probably have to wait until the season premiere to discover what the name of the new dojo will be.

The cast of Cobra Kai.

When is Cobra Kai season 6 being filmed?

Right now. Earlier this month, Netflix released a promo video featuring the cast of Cobra Kai, all of whom confirmed that the show’s sixth season has finally started production. Despite some teases from the cast, there are no real spoilers in the footage. But everyone looks excited to close out the series.

Cobra Kai Season 6 | We're Back! | Production Announce | Netflix

C.S. Lee in Dexter.

Who’s joining the cast in season 6?

So far, the only announced addition to Cobra Kai season 6’s cast is C.S. Lee, whose previous credits include Dexter and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Lee is taking over the role of Master Kim Sun-Young, a character who was previously portrayed in flashbacks in The Karate Kid by Jun Chong. Don Lee also briefly played Master Kim in Cobra Kai.

Although Master Kim passed away many years ago, he is important to the mythology of the series because he created The Way of the Fist, the ruthless fighting style that was adopted by Cobra Kai. Master Kim’s granddaughter, Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim), was introduced in Cobra Kai season 5 as an ally of Terry Silver.

Thomas Ian Griffith in Cobra Kai.
Sony Pictures TV

Will Terry Silver be back in Cobra Kai season 6?

Don’t bet against him. Although Thomas Ian Griffith’s Terry Silver was sent to jail at the end of last season, it would be strange if he didn’t show up one last time to settle the score with Daniel and Johnny. And since Terry was in charge of the Cobra Kai dojos, his fate is inevitably tied to them as well.

Hilary Swank in The Next Karate Kid.
Sony Pictures TV

Is Hilary Swank going to appear in season 6?

We hope so! But if it’s happening, then the producers of the show have successfully kept the word from getting out. As long time fans should recall, Swank starred in 1994’s The Next Karate Kid as Julie Pierce, a troubled young woman who learned martial arts from Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita).

It would be a fitting way to close out the series by letting Daniel and Julie finally share a scene together and talk about what Miyagi meant to them. The showrunners have all indicated that they want Swank on the series. Swank has been more ambiguous about whether she would return to the franchise.

Jackie Chan in The Karate Kid remake.
Sony Pictures TV

How does the new Karate Kid movie tie into Cobra Kai?

The early indications are that the upcoming Karate Kid movie will be linked to the original films, the 2010 remake, and possibly even Cobra Kai itself. Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan have signed on to reprise their respective roles as Daniel and Mr. Han as they mentor a new student.

Sony Pictures originally planned to have the next Karate Kid movie in theaters on December 13, 2024, but that doesn’t seem very feasible since Cobra Kai season 6 is currently in production and no other cast members for the movie have been announced. Rob Lieber wrote the script for the film, which will be helmed by The End of the F***ing World’s Jonathan Entwistle. Our bet is that this movie will be pushed back.

The cast of Cobra Kai.
Sony Pictures TV

When is Cobra Kai season 6 coming out?

Because of the writers and actors strikes of 2023, Hollywood was shut down for half a year. That’s why Cobra Kai season 6 isn’t out yet, and also why we assumed that it would get pushed back to 2025. And while we still don’t have a firm Cobra Kai season 6 release date, the producers of the show have confirmed that it will return to Netflix later this year. Since the show is currently filming its final episodes, a spring or summer release is unlikely. Beyond that, we don’t know whether that means a fall or winter release is the cards.

