You can't have one without the other

Two is better than one. It makes perfect mathematical sense, but it also fits the cinema screen to perfection! Most of the best films of all time have been enhanced by having multiple great lead actors and characters. When the chemistry is electric between a dynamic duo, the stars feed off each other and exponentially lift the potential of the story.

The brilliance of having iconic movie duos means that the two people transcend genre and category. Science fiction movie fans may have a blast at a romantic comedy because of a great duo. A perfect pairing might spice up a tired old franchise that needs a change of scenery. Whatever the reason for implementing a duo, it almost always works. These are the best movie duos of all time.

Recommended Videos

10. Deadpool and Wolverine – Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine | Final Trailer | In Theaters July 26

Deadpool can be … a lot for some people, to say the least. The character’s charm contradicts the typical hero tropes with plenty of cursing and an overzealous thirst for violence. Adding Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to the third movie in the franchise was a perfect complement to Ryan Reynolds. One part rivalry, another part bromance, the toxic relationship between the two X-Men characters never fails to create intrigue and plenty of fun.

9. Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett – Bad Boys

Bad Boys 2: Intimidating Reggie (Will Smith, Martin Lawrence HD Clip)

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith’s real-life friendship helps lend this duo a special camaraderie. When you watch Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett navigate the perils of criminals, drugs, and more in Miami, you can tell that the actors leading the charge are enjoying the action and humor just as much as the fans. It makes the Bad Boys franchise feel like a relationship between the audience and the characters.

8. Doc and Marty – Back to the Future

Back to the Future: Doc asks who's president in 1985 HD CLIP

Age differences make character duos way more interesting, right? Generational gaps lead to misunderstandings that are funny for the audience and stressful for the characters on screen. Marty and Doc’s friendship in the Back to the Future franchise endures 40 years later because Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd engross the audience in a time travel story that would otherwise feel corny.

7. Jules and Vincent – Pulp Fiction

Vincent and Jules Clean Blood - Pulp Fiction (1994) - Movie Clip HD Scene

Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta bounce off each other and make each second of Pulp Fiction more tense than the last. As two hitmen with differing styles, Jules and Vincent’s scenes together are some of the best in a movie that also features singular plotlines with Bruce Willis and Uma Thurman. Quentin Tarantino’s casting choices here elevated the movie to the top of his resume.

6. Lloyd and Harry – Dumb and Dumber

Dumb & Dumber (2/6) Movie CLIP - The Most Annoying Sound in the World (1994) HD

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels cemented themselves as two blockbuster superstars of their era with Dumb and Dumber. In a comedy that makes fun of low-IQ simpletons while also advocating for the joy of ignorance, the main duo, Lloyd and Harry, accidentally find themselves in more trouble than they could have ever imagined. A sequel two decades later proved Carrey and Daniels still possessed the same magnetic energy alongside each other.

5. Steve Martin and Martin Short – Father of the Bride, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life | Netflix

Steve Martin and Martin Short’s longstanding friendship on and off the movie screen began in Father of the Bride. Martin plays a beleaguered dad worried about his daughter’s marriage, while Short adds eclectic energy as the wedding planner. The comedy legends have collaborated many times in the last several decades, and they will once again with Only Murders in the Building season 4.

4. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck – Air, Good Will Hunting, and more

Good Will Hunting | ‘The Best Part of My Day’ (HD) - Ben Affleck, Matt Damon | MIRAMAX

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have joined forces in so many ways that you’d be excused if you forget half of them. Affleck was mostly behind the camera for Good Will Hunting, while Damon starred next to Robin Williams. They most recently headlined the story of Michael Jordan’s Nike beginnings with Air. Fans see the two men hang out so much in their free time that it adds a special layer of authenticity to their duo ability on screen.

3. Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan – Rush Hour

Rush Hour 1 - I'm Blackanese.mov

Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan seem like an odd pairing at first glance, but that’s almost certainly the point of their union in the Rush Hour franchise. The men are opposites in every way, from personality to racial background, but they make an ideal buddy cop team! We’re still patiently waiting for a fourth film, which has supposedly been in development since the early 2010s…

2. Frodo and Sam – The Lord of the Rings

LOTR The Return of the King - The End of All Things

The Lord of the Rings features tons of great duos (Legolas and Gimli, Mary and Pippen) but the Frodo and Sam pairing saves Middle Earth and casts a new light on male friendships. These two hobbits aren’t afraid to redefine heterosexual male affection as they risk their lives and put themselves in harm’s way to save each other and throw the One Ring into Mount Doom. The scene after they complete their quest, as they are sitting in Mordor, serves as a poignant reflection on sacrifice.

1. Han Solo and Chewbacca – Star Wars

Funny moment with Han Solo and Chewbacca in A New Hope

Harrison Ford’s best screen partner just so happens to be cinema’s favorite gigantic teddy bear. Han and Chewy understand one another on a deeper level, one that doesn’t require anything more than a quick quip or a grunt to elicit a heroic response from the other. Their friendship symbolizes Star Wars’ inherent value as a story about helping each other and building bonds that will overcome whatever evil gets in the way.