The most masterful serial killer flicks, ranked

A dark, twisted movie about a serial killer who is on the hunt for two small children, it can be hard to believe that The Night of the Hunter is as old as it is. Featuring exceptionally stylish, occasionally surreal direction from Charles Laughton and a horrific central performance from Robert Mitchum, The Night of the Hunter is genuinely the stuff of nightmares. The film tells the story of a serial killer who infiltrates the family of a widow and her two children, searching for money that her dead husband stole. As he hunts for the money, he begins to relentlessly follow the two children, and seems to have no scruples about offing anyone who gets in the way.

