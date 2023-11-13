He's known for Hannibal Lecter, but Anthony Hopkins is an all time great in other roles.

After more than a decade of dominating on the big screen, Marvel started to spend a much greater percentage of its time focusing on creating TV series. That change happened with the launch of Disney Plus, and has resulted in a glut of streaming series set in various corners of the MCU. While many of those shows have been solid, and a few have been great, recent news suggests that Marvel may be reevaluating their relationship with Disney Plus shows.

Up until now, almost every single Marvel show was at least initially conceived as a limited series. Marvel shows like Hawkeye and Moon Knight were conceived of as one-and-dones, and only Loki has thus far received a second season. Now following the news that Daredevil: Born Again was getting a hard rework from Marvel, we also learned that Marvel's whole approach to limited series may be changing.