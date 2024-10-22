 Skip to main content
The cast of ‘Beef’ season 2 is one of the best every assembled

The show will follow a younger couple that witnesses a blow-up between an older married couple.

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in Beef.
The first season of Beef was a surprise hit for Netflix both critically and with audiences, so it’s probably not a surprise that the series is coming back for a second season. What may be more surprising, though, is the level of talent the show has assembled for that second season. Variety is reporting that Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny have all been cast in central roles in the new season.

According to the official logline for the series, the new season will follow “a young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”

The season will consist of eight 30-minute episodes, and Lee Sung Jin is returning as the show’s creator and showrunner. Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, who starred in the first season, are set to serve as executive producers in season 2.

The show’s first season starred Yeun and Wong as two people who get into a road rage incident and find themselves in an ongoing feud that quickly escalates. The show was widely acclaimed, and won eight Emmys, including the Emmys for best limited or anthology series.

The central foursome are all major stars, with Isaac and Mulligan in more established careers, and Melton and Spaeny as two stars on the rise. Melton most recently received acclaim for his performance in May December, and Spaeny was starring in Alien: Romulus. It’s unclear exactly when the show’s second season will debut.

