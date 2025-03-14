‘Ted Lasso’ will return for a fourth season with at least some cast members returning

After years of speculation about whether Ted Lasso would be back or not, Apple TV+ has confirmed that a fourth season of Ted Lasso is on the way. The show’s third season seemed like it might be a conclusion, but it seems that at least Jason Sudeikis’s central character will be back, although it’s unclear who from the cast of the first three seasons will be joining him.

“Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fan base all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief,” Matt Cherniss, head of Apple TV+ programming, said in a statement. “Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

Jack Burditt, who previously worked on Nobody Wants This and Modern Family, has been brought in to produce the new season. It’s unclear how involved Bill Lawrence, who was one of the show’s original creators, will be in this new incarnation.

Sudeikis hinted that the new season will feature something of a change of pace for the coach on the New Heights podcast. “Ted’s coaching a women’s team, so there, that’s it,” he explained.

There have been rumblings about a potential fourth season for some time, and now that the news has been confirmed, fans will be eager to see what shape this version of Ted Lasso takes.

After first premiere during the pandemic, Ted Lasso went on to become one of Apple TV+’s biggest hits of all time, so it’s not shocking that they decided to bring the show back.