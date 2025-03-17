The best crime shows on Hulu to binge right now

The thrill of watching people solve crimes for our entertainment never seems to go out of style. Anytime a TV executive wants to find the next big hit, expect them to craft a plot about cops, detectives, or even everyday people debunking the big questions. Crime dramas let fans live vicariously through the fictional characters without having to be involved in the stress of actual murder in the real world. Not many streamers have more crime dramas to indulge in this fantasy than Hulu.

The best crime shows on Hulu feature great characters, unique mysteries, and a ton of creativity. Hulu has also served as a fantastic hub for network shows and forgotten crime dramas from yesteryear. These shows are all on the more serious side of the genre, so if you’re wondering where Only Murders in the Building is on the list, you’re not going to find it. No comedy here, just drama. Time to dive into Hulu’s expansive crime drama library for an addicting, binge-worthy weekend of TV.

High Potential (2024) tv-14 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama, Crime Stars Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie Created by Drew Goddard Watch on Hulu Kaitlin Olson ( who I think is absolutely fantastic in Hacks ) plays a cleaner at a police department who soon finds herself helping to solve the crimes herself after others discover her talents at work. The series does a great job of mixing the personal and professional lives of the characters. People who enjoy old-school crime dramas and those with a modern upgrade will enjoy the hybrid style High Potential uses to tell its story. The series is proof that ABC can still produce great dramas, and all of them are available to watch on Hulu

Will Trent (2023) tv-14 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama, Comedy Stars Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson Created by Daniel T. Thomsen, Liz Heldens, Karin Slaughter Watch on Hulu Will Trent is your standard crime drama fare but with a nice twist on the protagonist. Trent is a detective with a moral compass, someone who was passed on as a child and never knew what love was while growing up in a foster home. He wants to make a difference in the world, and his motivations allow him to solve crimes others may forget about or decide they’re not interested in. The strengths of Will Trent are in understanding the crime genre and tweaking just enough to make it stand out from the crowd.

Accused (2023) tv-14 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Watch on Hulu Accused is an anthology series so the crimes and the people on trial for the crimes change with each episode. The mysteries unfold in backward chronological order, making the audience see the criminals at their lowest point when they are on trial and then going back to the beginning of their stories. Many of the people who are accused of crimes aren’t psychotic or serial killers, but rather normal folks who get caught up in things they shouldn’t have.

The Mentalist (2008) tv-14 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery Stars Simon Baker, Robin Tunney, Tim Kang Created by Bruno Heller Watch on Hulu The Mentalist is part of what I like to call the “psuedo-superhero detective” genre. I know, pretty great, right? The protagonist possesses an almost supernatural ability to observe human behavior, and it allows him to solve crimes other people can’t, hence the nickname that bears the title of the series. The Mentalist is one of the more famous shows about a detective who uses extreme intelligence or similar means to get to the bottom of things without actually diving into the fantasy or superhero genres. High Potential, mentioned earlier on this list, is another example of this sub-genre of detective shows.

Murder in a Small Town (2024) tv-14 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama, Crime Stars Rossif Sutherland, Kristin Kreuk, Mya Lowe Created by Ian Weir Watch on Hulu Murder in a Small Town follows a policeman who wants to get away from the crime of the big city only to find out that tiny town murder and mystery is even more confusing and stressful. Fans of Ozark will enjoy the atmosphere and parallels in aesthetics. Great performances by Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk have made this one of the best new shows in the last year.

Elementary (2012) tv-14 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Drama, Mystery, Crime Stars Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu, Jon Michael Hill Created by Robert Doherty Watch on Hulu Elementary is perhaps the best modern update to the Sherlock Holmes universe, a story that has been ongoing for over a century going back to the novels. Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu transform Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson into fresh, fascinating crime solvers that will make even a person most bored with this universe want to take another look at it. Seven seasons and 154 episodes of TV make this a great crime series to get lost in for months.

Big Sky (2020) tv-14 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery Stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Dedee Pfeiffer Created by David E. Kelley Watch on Hulu Big Sky starts small with Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury playing murder investigators in Montana. The series expands as the crimes grow in scale, and more fantastic actors have been added to the cast, such as Jensen Ackles, Reba McEntire, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler from The Sopranos. Unfortunately, this one got canceled after only three seasons. On the bright side, this makes the series a quick 47-episode binge that can be finished in a couple of weeks.