What can you expect from Hacks season 4?

Hacks is probably the best show you aren’t watching. Through three seasons, this little gem on Max has developed into a powerhouse of emotional resonance, comedy, and female camaraderie. Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder star as Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels, the former a washed-up stand-up comedian who needs a boost and the latter a Millenial writer who can’t get her material to stick. Together, Deborah and Ava form a dynamic duo and start to affect each other’s lives in much deeper ways than they ever imagined.

We think that Hacks should walk away from this year’s Emmy Awards with more than one or two trophies. The chemistry between cast members and creative storytelling is second to none right now in the comedy category. With the third season in the rearview mirror, it’s time to think about Hacks season 4! Here is everything we know about the fourth outing so far.

Recommended Videos

What will Hacks season 4 be about?

Hacks season 4 should pick up right where we left off after a cliffhanger for the ages. Deborah achieved her ultimate success last season when she realized her lifelong goal of becoming a late night talk show host. Unfortunately for Ava, Deborah believes her program will stand a better chance at renewal with a male head writer. She demotes Ava, a huge stab in the back to her younger comedic partner who has been endlessly supportive even when it works against her self-interests.

Ava knows all about Deborah’s skeletons in the closet, though. One of the downsides to Deborah letting Ava get so close through the years leading up to season 4 is that her head writer can emulate her cutthroat tendencies to her advantage. Ava forces herself back into the head writer’s chair for the late nigh show by threatening to reveal that Deborah slept with her network boss in an earlier episode. Not wanting her reputation soiled, Deborah has to let Ava get her way for now. As fans of Hacks, we know that Ms. Vance always gets her way in the end. Ava is playing a dangerous game with her mentor, and we can’t wait to see the game of cat and mouse between these frenemies!

Who will star in Hacks season 4?

All of the big stars will be back for Hacks season 4. Deborah and Ava will still be portrayed by award-winning and award-nominated actresses Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. The rest of the cast is also talented and underrated, but fans will get a chance to see them once again in season 4. Carl Clemons-Hopkins will return as Deborah’s right-hand man, Marcus. Paul W. Downs will also continue his expanded role as loyal talent assistant Jimmy LuSaque Jr. Downs doubles as both a star and a creator of Hacks!

When will Hacks season 4 come out?

There is no official release date for Hacks season 4. Rumors indicate that the series will return to streaming sooner than it did between season 2 and season 3 (the Hollywood strikes affected that release date.) Variety says Hacks season 4 has a tentative release date around May 2025. This would be about one year after season 3 released! Fans should be excited for ten episodes this time instead of nine, and the shorter gap in the calendar between seasons is something shows are trying to aim for more often again. The Bear and Only Murders in the Building are two big hits that come out at the same time annually.