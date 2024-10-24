Enjoy great old films on Max

Modern movies use a lot of special effects and devote a lot of time to franchise fanbases. Look no further than the Marvel Cinematic Universe to see how sequels and prequels add to a story’s legacy. But sometimes, people yearn for when film was simple. Solo efforts that weren’t part of a series were the norm throughout much of the 20th century.

Thanks to streaming services like Max, classic movies are alive and well for fans to consume. Some folks want an old musical with lots of good vibes and cozy songs. Others might want an action flick with an action hero from their parent’s youth. No matter what genre a movie fan wants to relive, Max has a great selection of old-school stories that will transport you through time. These are the best classic movies on Max.

Recommended Videos

Singin' in the Rain (1952) 103m Genre Comedy, Romance Stars Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, Debbie Reynolds Directed by Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly Watch on max Singin’ in the Rain is a rare experience that every movie fan should cherish. Following actors from the 1920s who don’t know how to act outside of silent films, the movie gives a voice to the timid as both the audience and the people on the screen discover the sound of their souls. Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds are phenomenal in what many people consider the ultimate musical from the classical age of Hollywood cinema.

To Sir, with Love (1967) 105m Genre Drama Stars Sidney Poitier, Christian Roberts, Judy Geeson Directed by James Clavell Watch on max To Sir, with Love remains steadfast in the school film genre because it possesses so much timeless relatability. Sidney Poitier plays a character who learns more about himself than he could have ever imagined after taking a job as a teacher at a British school with a plethora of troubled youth. This movie could be seen as a precursor to other school-related political media, such as season 4 of The Wire. To Sir, with Love features great music, a strong sense of morality, and a poignant human spirit.

¡Three Amigos! (1986) 103m Genre Comedy, Western, Drama Stars Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, Martin Short Directed by John Landis Watch on max Steve Martin and Martin Short have actually worked together for years before Only Murders in the Building. ¡Three Amigos! is a shining example of their comedic camaraderie, even if Chevy Chase is the star of the story. This Western comedy shows three film stars who are completely out of their element when they must mimic the heroism of their characters for a group of townspeople. The story is nothing too inventive, but seeing these three superstar actors carry forth together makes it worthwhile.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) 102m Genre Adventure, Fantasy, Family Stars Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley Directed by Victor Fleming Watch on max The Wizard of Oz still hasn’t lost its magic nearly 90 years after originally enchanting the world. Dorothy and her motley crew of fantastical friends will always pervade our hearts as they set out to find themselves and get back home safely. The costumes, makeup, and acting all sing with confidence and have made Victor Fleming’s classic a childhood rite of passage for so many generations of film fans. The Wizard of Oz remains even greater than its mythical reputation.

Gone with the Wind (1939) 233m Genre Drama, War, Romance Stars Vivien Leigh, Clark Gable, Olivia de Havilland Directed by Victor Fleming Watch on max Gone with the Wind carries the same significance as The Wizard of Oz, but it escapes the viewing populace much more often in contemporary movie libraries. A romance story that dabbles in a lot of controversial period issues such as slavery, incest, and the Civil War, one could learn something new about America every time they watch it. Much like the aforementioned Wizard of Oz, the movie is directed by Victor Fleming. Talk about a legendary resume!

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 135m Genre Action, Adventure, Thriller Stars Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin, Scott Glenn Directed by John McTiernan Watch on max The Hunt for Red October sees Sean Connery in a familiar spot as a Soviet naval captain who aspires to turncoat on his native land during the Cold War and use the nation’s novel weaponry to his advantage. Alec Baldwin gets the honors of playing Jack Ryan, now one of fiction’s most famous action heroes, as Ryan rivals Connery’s Marko Ramius in both intellect and guile. This film is one of the most important book-to-screen adaptations of the 1990s.

Missing in Action (1984) 101m Genre Action, Adventure, Thriller, War Stars Chuck Norris, M. Emmet Walsh, David Tress Directed by Joseph Zito Watch on max Action movies these days just don’t have that same corny zip to them, do they? Missing in Action cheeses it up with Chuck Norris at the center of the violence as he enters the Vietnam War battlefields to rescue others in need of his masculinity and brawn. There’s not going to be a lot of thematic heft here, but if you’re in need of something fun to turn off your brain and enjoy, look no further than this Joseph Zito flick.