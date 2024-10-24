 Skip to main content
8 classic movies on Max to stream right now

Enjoy great old films on Max

Sidney Poitier
Modern movies use a lot of special effects and devote a lot of time to franchise fanbases. Look no further than the Marvel Cinematic Universe to see how sequels and prequels add to a story’s legacy. But sometimes, people yearn for when film was simple. Solo efforts that weren’t part of a series were the norm throughout much of the 20th century.

Thanks to streaming services like Max, classic movies are alive and well for fans to consume. Some folks want an old musical with lots of good vibes and cozy songs. Others might want an action flick with an action hero from their parent’s youth. No matter what genre a movie fan wants to relive, Max has a great selection of old-school stories that will transport you through time. These are the best classic movies on Max.

Singin' in the Rain (1952)

Singin' in the Rain
103m
Genre
Comedy, Romance
Stars
Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, Debbie Reynolds
Directed by
Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly
Singin’ in the Rain is a rare experience that every movie fan should cherish. Following actors from the 1920s who don’t know how to act outside of silent films, the movie gives a voice to the timid as both the audience and the people on the screen discover the sound of their souls. Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds are phenomenal in what many people consider the ultimate musical from the classical age of Hollywood cinema.

To Sir, with Love (1967)

To Sir, with Love
105m
Genre
Drama
Stars
Sidney Poitier, Christian Roberts, Judy Geeson
Directed by
James Clavell
To Sir, with Love remains steadfast in the school film genre because it possesses so much timeless relatability. Sidney Poitier plays a character who learns more about himself than he could have ever imagined after taking a job as a teacher at a British school with a plethora of troubled youth. This movie could be seen as a precursor to other school-related political media, such as season 4 of The Wire. To Sir, with Love features great music, a strong sense of morality, and a poignant human spirit.

¡Three Amigos! (1986)

¡Three Amigos!
103m
Genre
Comedy, Western, Drama
Stars
Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Directed by
John Landis
Steve Martin and Martin Short have actually worked together for years before Only Murders in the Building. ¡Three Amigos! is a shining example of their comedic camaraderie, even if Chevy Chase is the star of the story. This Western comedy shows three film stars who are completely out of their element when they must mimic the heroism of their characters for a group of townspeople. The story is nothing too inventive, but seeing these three superstar actors carry forth together makes it worthwhile.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The Wizard of Oz
102m
Genre
Adventure, Fantasy, Family
Stars
Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley
Directed by
Victor Fleming
The Wizard of Oz still hasn’t lost its magic nearly 90 years after originally enchanting the world. Dorothy and her motley crew of fantastical friends will always pervade our hearts as they set out to find themselves and get back home safely. The costumes, makeup, and acting all sing with confidence and have made Victor Fleming’s classic a childhood rite of passage for so many generations of film fans. The Wizard of Oz remains even greater than its mythical reputation.

Gone with the Wind (1939)

Gone with the Wind
233m
Genre
Drama, War, Romance
Stars
Vivien Leigh, Clark Gable, Olivia de Havilland
Directed by
Victor Fleming
Gone with the Wind carries the same significance as The Wizard of Oz, but it escapes the viewing populace much more often in contemporary movie libraries. A romance story that dabbles in a lot of controversial period issues such as slavery, incest, and the Civil War, one could learn something new about America every time they watch it. Much like the aforementioned Wizard of Oz, the movie is directed by Victor Fleming. Talk about a legendary resume!

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

The Hunt for Red October
135m
Genre
Action, Adventure, Thriller
Stars
Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin, Scott Glenn
Directed by
John McTiernan
The Hunt for Red October sees Sean Connery in a familiar spot as a Soviet naval captain who aspires to turncoat on his native land during the Cold War and use the nation’s novel weaponry to his advantage. Alec Baldwin gets the honors of playing Jack Ryan, now one of fiction’s most famous action heroes, as Ryan rivals Connery’s Marko Ramius in both intellect and guile. This film is one of the most important book-to-screen adaptations of the 1990s.

Missing in Action (1984)

Missing in Action
101m
Genre
Action, Adventure, Thriller, War
Stars
Chuck Norris, M. Emmet Walsh, David Tress
Directed by
Joseph Zito
Action movies these days just don’t have that same corny zip to them, do they? Missing in Action cheeses it up with Chuck Norris at the center of the violence as he enters the Vietnam War battlefields to rescue others in need of his masculinity and brawn. There’s not going to be a lot of thematic heft here, but if you’re in need of something fun to turn off your brain and enjoy, look no further than this Joseph Zito flick.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street
91m
Genre
Horror
Stars
Heather Langenkamp, John Saxon, Ronee Blakley
Directed by
Wes Craven
A Nightmare on Elm Street created the iconic spooky season villain, Freddy Kreuger. This evil killer possesses lethal powers that help him haunt the dreams of the kids he targets. Along with having sequels, the film served as an inspiration for the storyline in season 4 of Stranger Things. Vecna shares a lot of similarities with Freddy Kreuger. This should help A Nightmare on Elm Street appeal to a wide variety of audiences, no matter their ages.

Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
