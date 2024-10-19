 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

9 great shows like Breaking Bad that you’re going to love

Criminals, drugs, and drama surround these Breaking Bad-like shows

By
The Sopranos (P621) "Made In America"
HBO

Breaking Bad’s combination of anxiety-inducing suspense, engrossing characters, and awe-inspiring cinematography make it an unforgettable TV experience. Walter White seems like your everyday science teacher . . . that is, until a cancer diagnosis eats away at his psyche and forces his ego into doing things that he’s wanted to do his entire life. Heisenberg became the biggest drug lord in the United States, but the cost is deadly for so many innocent people.

After finishing creator Vince Gilligan’s crime drama, many fans feel lost. How can any show ever recapture the magic of Breaking Bad? The short answer is that nothing can. The longer answer is that similar crime shows with complex criminal characters have mimicked this formula before and since. We have the best shows like Breaking Bad to watch if you need more bad people blundering their lives and destroying others along the way!

Recommended Videos

The Sopranos (1999)

The Sopranos
tv-ma
6 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Created by
David Chase
Watch on max
The Sopranos created a pattern that Breaking Bad and other shows on this list followed in the decades that followed. Tony Soprano is a dad and husband who tries his best at home, but outside of those domestic walls, he whacks mobsters and controls a crime syndicate. The show blazed a trail for dynamic television storytelling with characters who are both good and evil simultaneously. It’s not as thrilling as Breaking Bad, but every bit as well-written. The series finale “Made in America” has also kept the show in literary and critical discourse for nearly 20 years after it aired.
Related

Ozark (2017)

Ozark
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz
Created by
Mark Williams, Bill Dubuque
Watch on Netflix

Ozark takes the nerd-to-criminal arc right from Breaking Bad’s pages, but Marty Byrde isn’t quite the same as Walter White. Marty is an intelligent man who gets involved in a money laundering scheme with the Mexican cartel, but the people running the drug game eventually force Marty and his family deeper into the game against their will. Ozark possesses a dark color palette that juxtaposes the peacefulness of the American Midwest.

Dexter (2006)

Dexter
tv-ma
8 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama, Mystery
Stars
Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Geoff Pierson
Created by
James Manos, Jr.
Watch on Netflix

Dexter doesn’t seem like he should have any redeeming qualities; he is a serial killer after all. And yet, Dexter Morgan has a lot more good in him than his actions might indicate. Grappling with the trauma of his past and the complexity of his present, he tries to balance vigilantism and fatherhood throughout the series. Those who love many of the true-crime series that have swept across streamers in recent years will enjoy Dexter, but also those who want something much more fictional and suspenseful.

Better Call Saul (2015)

Better Call Saul
tv-ma
6 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn
Created by
Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan
Watch on Netflix

Better Call Saul follows the life of Breaking Bad’s comedic relief character, Saul Goodman, during his time before the events of the parent show when he still identified as Jimmy McGill. Better Call Saul is a slower-paced but astoundingly fascinating character study that deals with family issues, morality, and even romance. Some Breaking Bad fans even find out they prefer Better Call Saul’s approach more. One thing is for certain: fans of one must watch the other to tie the crime universe together!

Weeds (2005)

Weeds
tv-ma
8 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Crime, Drama
Stars
Mary-Louise Parker, Justin Kirk, Hunter Parrish
Created by
Jenji Kohan
Watch on Amazon
Weeds is so similar to Breaking Bad in its original idea that many people might think they’re made by the same people. The show follows a widowed mother who sells marijuana to sustain herself, a plot that eerily resembles the financial stability Walter White desires in Breaking Bad. Weeds has a lot more humor intertwined throughout (although Breaking Bad is definitely funny in its early seasons).

Griselda (2024)

Griselda
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama, Crime
Stars
Sofía Vergara, Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappán
Created by
Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard, Ingrid Escajeda
Watch on Netflix

Griselda is loosely based on the life of drug lord Griselda Blanco. Sofia Vergara is fantastic at playing the sinister character who climbs the ranks of Colombian crime, a world usually dominated by men and toxic masculinity. Griselda operates both as a fun, feminist companion to Breaking Bad and a biopic of one of the 21st century’s most fascinating criminals. The show fits nicely into Netflix’s collection of crime series.

Narcos (2015)

Narcos
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Pedro Pascal, Matias Varela, Damián Alcázar
Created by
Chris Brancato, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard
Watch on Netflix

Narcos dramatizes the controversial and violent life of Pablo Escobar and the destruction he caused through his overwhelming control of the Colombian cartel. Pedro Pascal continued to elevate his presence within the TV industry by playing one of the agents who tried to put a stop to the crimes committed by Escobar and his men. Narcos doesn’t have the same character drama as Breaking Bad, but it most closely resembles its engagement with drug crimes.

The Walking Dead (2010)

The Walking Dead
tv-ma
11 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Lauren Cohan, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Created by
Frank Darabont
Watch on Netflix

The Walking Dead might not seem similar to Breaking Bad at first glance, but the character archetypes and storylines run parallel. Both shows examine what happens to supposedly good people when dire circumstances come crashing down on them. They also helped propel AMC to the top of the cable TV ratings in the first half of the 2010s which allowed other great shows to get greenlit on the network.

Sons of Anarchy (2008)

Sons of Anarchy
tv-ma
7 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Tommy Flanagan
Created by
Kurt Sutter
Watch on Hulu

Sons of Anarchy follows the interpersonal problems of a motorcycle club in California that sacrifices its morals to follow a code of conduct specific to the gang. Drug crimes are part of many plot threads throughout the series, and multi-faceted antiheroes are put to the test and evolve when faced with adversity. Ron Pearlman and Katey Sagal are two of the standout performers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The first ‘Penguin’ reviews are out: Here’s what they’re saying about the ‘Batman’ series
The series is a spin-off of the new Robert Pattinson version of 'The Batman'
Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin.'

It may have seemed like a strange and maybe even foolish choice to make an entire spin-off series to The Batman focused on Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot. Farrell is only in the movie for a few key scenes, and crucially, he doesn't exactly resemble the handsome Irish movie star Farrell usually appears on screen as.

Now, The Penguin is on the verge of arriving on Max, and the first reviews for the new series have been released. Those reviews have been generally positive, with many suggesting that the show feels more like a gangster series than something set in the world of The Batman. They've also had praise for Farrell and Cristin Milioti, who plays Sofia Falcone in the film.

Read more
The 8 best motorcycle TV shows
Binge these great motorcycle TV shows
2025 indian scout ready for second century motorcycle sport parked in front of a warehouse right three quarter view

Motorcycles represent liberation and living life on the edge. When the wind is blowing through your hair and the scenery of the open road hits you right in the eyes, there's nothing better than experiencing it all while revving an engine and riding on two wheels. Many people who ride motorcycles make the vehicles part of their daily lives; it's a cultural thing for sure.

TV shows have done a decent job incorporating biker culture into their library. There aren't a lot of fictional series following bikers and their lives, but there are quite a few reality and unscripted series that follow celebrities or other motorcycle enthusiasts as they build, ride, and promote their hogs. These are the best motorcycle TV shows you need to stream right away!

Read more
8 shows like House of the Dragon to binge next
Miss House of the Dragon? Binge these shows
The Targaryen family is documented in House of the Dragon

Fantasy fans throughout the 2010s were treated to some of the grandest television in history with Game of Thrones. The HBO classic that adapted George R.R. Martin's work for the silver screen transcended the medium and became one of the ultimate book-to-screen examples of all time. When the series ended with disappointment, fans were eager to give Westeros another try in the prequel series House of the Dragon in hopes of redemption.

While the series that's set about two centuries in the past doesn't get the adrenaline pumping the same way Thrones did back in its prime, House of the Dragon is still a solid watch with plenty of political turmoil and interesting side storylines that connect the A Song of Ice & Fire franchise. The second season just ended, leaving TV diehards with an emptiness that needs filling for the rest of the summer. These are the shows like House of the Dragon you can watch next!

Read more