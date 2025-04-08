8 shows like Dope Thief to binge next

Most fans of Apple TV+ has been focused recently on science-fiction shows like Severance and Silo, or comedies like Ted Lasso. The streamer loves to experiment with offbeat genres and creative storylines in genres that other companies sometimes avoid. That doesn’t mean Apple TV+ can dive into a tried-and-true category like crime fiction, though. Dope Thief is the latest drug drama on the streaming service that has had fans talking for a while.
The series stars Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura as two buddies who try a get-rich-quick scheme when they catch wind of a narcotics group selling drugs. The men pose as DEA agents and infiltrate the organization, but they get in way over their heads when they see that the actual authorities are already investigating the crimes. The series is the perfect concoction of realism and fish-out-of-water storytelling. Putting everyday people into a world of danger never gets old for most TV fans. These are the shows like Dope Thief that you’ll almost certainly enjoy next.