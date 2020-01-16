10 Best True Crime Podcasts Right Now

If you listen to podcasts of any sort, then you know that one of the most popular genres out there is true crime (and we feel confident saying that that trend is going to continue for a while). No matter where you live — or what kind of crimes interest you — there is bound to be a true crime podcast out there for you.

That being said, not all true crime podcasts are created equal. From low-quality audio to poor research to, well, just about anything else, the true crime podcast gamut is wide. If you’re new to the genre that could be an intimidating thing, trying to wade through to find the best of the best. Instead of making you do that, we decided to do it for you.

A caveat: for this list, we decided not to include podcasts that concern only one topic, but also only run for one season — for example, Bear Brook is a fantastic look at crime that spans not only years but states as well — but it has (so far) only run for one season and it remains to be seen if season two will cover a different topic, as some of the shows on this list have done. We are also not including shows that are defunct (such as Thinking Sideways) or that cover a wider span than just crime (such as Timesuck)

Last Podcast on the Left

When it comes to true crime podcasts, few are as well put together as Last Podcast on the Left. Well-researched, hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks, and Henry Zebrowski dig into topics as wide-ranging as serial killers and cults to UFOs, ghosts, and Mormonism. The trio has been at this game for over a decade and it shows – the repartee between them is laugh-out-loud funny while at the same time Parks’ research makes sure you leave each episode knowing plenty more than when you started.

Small Town Murder

“Shut up and give me murder” is the now-iconic tagline for this podcast from comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmy Whisman. Each episode focuses on a crime in a small town (under 30,000 residents) and almost always contains at least one or two batshit crazy moments (that have been thoroughly researched). As an added bonus, Pietragallo and Whisman are also behind Crime in Sports, which looks at athletes and their falls from grace.

Criminal

Phoebe Judge’s voice is the kind that you could fall asleep to (in the best way). The mix of storytelling, interesting topics, and first-person interviews make Criminal an ever-evolving, always interesting podcast about crime (that isn’t always about bloody murder, like many are).

Casefile True Crime

Hosted by an anonymous Australian host, Casefile looks at a different case each week. Many of the cases are Australian, though there are a good number of U.K. and U.S. cases as well. If you’re looking for a more serious true crime podcast that looks at both solved and unsolved cases, then this is for you as the narrator’s pitch rarely strays from a “Just the facts, ma’am” tone.

Accused

From The Cincinnati Enquirer, Accused is currently in Season 3. Season 1 looked at the 1978 murder of Elizabeth Andes and investigates whether the right person was charged. Season 2 concerns itself with the murder of a prison minister and (similar to Season 1) whether or not the right person was convicted. The newest season digs into the 1984 disappearance of a father of three who may or may not have been murdered for his knowledge of what was going on at his place of employment.

Truth and Justice with Bob Ruff

Taking a crowd-sourced tactic to potentially solving crimes, host Bob Ruff looks at cold cases and potential wrongful convictions in an attempt to set the record straight (if it indeed needs to be set straight). Each season (there are currently seven seasons) looks at a different crime through engaging discourse and the pursuit of, well, truth and justice.

In the Dark

In the first season of In the Dark, Madeleine Baran and team dug into the case of Jacob Wetterling, a child from Minnesota who was abducted and murdered. The show looks at the possible suspects, the aftermath of the abduction, and also the culpability of the local police force. Season two heads south where they explore the case of Curtis Flowers, a man who has been tried six different times for the same crime (and how and why that can even happen).

Someone Knows Something

From the Canadian Broadcasting Company, Someone Knows Something is another podcast that looks at one case per season, really digging in with a mix of narrative and investigative journalism. Now in its fifth season, host David Ridgen works with the families involved to try and solve these still unsolved crimes. From a child gone missing on a fishing trip to two black teenagers murdered by the Ku Klux Klan, Ridgen gives it his all in every case he explores.

Hell and Gone

Writer and private investigator Catherine Townsend is the host of Hell and Gone and, in two seasons, has explored two different unsolved crimes from Arkansas. In each season, Townsend lives and breathes the case, interviewing the people involved and trying to uncover new clues while also investigating how the local and state-level politicians in Arkansas may or may not be covering things up that are germane to the case.

Over My Dead Body

Season One of Over My Dead Body, hosted by Matthew Schaer, explores the life and death of Dan Markel, an attorney who had a picturesque marriage … until it wasn’t. It’s a wild tale that is somehow (slightly) upstaged by Season Two, which is hosted by Rob Moor and digs into the case of Joe Exotic, an Oklahoma zookeeper (the term is used lightly) who gets involved in YouTube, politics, and a murder plot, among other things.

