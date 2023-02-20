What is your favorite role from Pedro Pascal? Here are our picks

Pedro Pascal is on top of the TV world right now. The journeyman actor is currently starring in one of the biggest HBO hits in a long time: The adaptation of The Last of Us. When that one ends, we’ll see him again on Disney Plus with the third season of The Mandalorian. His relatable personality and great sense of humor have endeared him to audiences off-screen as well.

It’s been a slow climb to the top of the professional mountain for Pascal as a leading man, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other movies and shows to enjoy watching him in from the past. We wanted to celebrate the Chilean-American actor’s entire resume with a countdown of the 10 best performances in his career.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022) 107m Genre Action, Comedy, Crime Stars Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish Directed by Tom Gormican watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Role: Javi Gutierrez When you hear “Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal,” you’re probably not imagining a buddy comedy, yet here we are. Even though Pascal has played the lead role in several of his most recent works, he certainly seems to be just as comfortable going back to a sidekick character, something he does to absolute perfection next to Nicolas Cage in this smart and silly buddy comedy. Cage isn’t always the most popular actor anymore, he shines in this spoof of the Oscar winner’s life as a has-been. He’s helped by incredible line delivery and chemistry with Pascal, who plays a super-fan of the fictionalized version of Cage in the film. If you’re looking for something a little bit different with some familiar faces, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent just might be for you. Read less Read more

Game of Thrones (2011) tv-ma 8 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Action & Adventure Cast Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington Created by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss watch on HBOmax watch on HBOmax Role: Oberyn Martell Pascal’s role in the fantasy spectacle Game of Thrones was the first time a larger audience became familiar with the actor’s talents and abilities. He only appeared in a handful of episodes, but his short stint on the HBO hit was memorable and beloved. Fans enjoyed Pascal’s incorporation of fluid sexuality and unique wit during his arc throughout the show’s fourth season. It’s these types of single-season character performances by actors like Pascal that truly make great shows into legendary classics. Read less Read more

Narcos (2015) tv-ma 3 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Cast Pedro Pascal, Matias Varela, Damián Alcázar Created by Chris Brancato, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard watch on Netflix watch on Netflix Role: Javier Peña When it comes to crime shows, the drug game is often a main focus of many TV creatives and screenwriters. This fictionalized retelling of the Pablo Escobar saga is an underrated gem in Netflix’s catalogue. Pascal plays a character on the good side of the law here, attempting to bring down the infamous drug kingpin before it’s too late. This was the second big role that helped to build Pascal’s reputation as one of the best TV actors working today. Read less Read more

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) 151m Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig Directed by Patty Jenkins watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Role: Maxwell Lord The DCEU isn’t in a good place right now, and part of that has to do with the disappointing reception to this film. The first Wonder Woman movie by director Patty Jenkins was somewhat of a revelation, but this follow-up wasn’t nearly as beloved. If you’re a fan of Pedro Pascal, though, it’s still a must-watch. Pascal gets to play the antagonist here, something he’s not as familiar with throughout his most recent roles. Maxwell Lord is a mixture of sleazy corporate suit and twisted evil. Seeing a darker side of his talents accompany his classic sense of humor makes for an enjoyable time at the theater, no matter what the overall quality of this film is. Read less Read more

Graceland (2013) tv-14 3 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama, Action & Adventure Cast Daniel Sunjata, Aaron Tveit, Vanessa Ferlito Created by Jeff Eastin watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Role: Agent Juan Badillo One of the ways Pedro Pascal became such a staple on TV throughout the last decade was by playing a memorable character for about a season’s worth of episodes. He does that again here in this forgotten USA Network drama about undercover FBI agents. Playing law enforcement is something Pascal has become familiar with throughout his career. Read less Read more

The Good Wife (2009) tv-14 7 Seasons Genre Drama Cast Julianna Margulies, Christine Baranski, Matt Czuchry Created by Michelle King, Robert King watch on paramount+ watch on paramount+ Role: Nathan Landry This network drama was one of the most-awarded legal shows of the early 2010s. Pascal plays a small part as an assistant attorney in the first two seasons, and he does his typical excellent small-character work alongside the stars of the show. If you like political shows with that classic network TV feel, The Good Wife is sure to satisfy your craving for intrigue. Read less Read more

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997) tv-14 7 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Comedy, Drama, Action & Adventure Cast Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan Created by Joss Whedon watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Role: Edward Pedro Pascal is what you would call the ultimate late-bloomer. It’s hard to find him in many significant roles before he hit middle-age, so fans will definitely be happy to know that he appeared in a small way in Buffy the Vampire Slayer when he was only 23 years old. He plays a vampire that Buffy has to deal with at the end of the season 4 premiere episode, “The Freshman.” Read less Read more

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) 141m Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Science Fiction, Crime Stars Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore Directed by Matthew Vaughn watch on apple tv watch on apple tv Role: Agent Whiskey Even in a cast with so many different stars, Pascal still is memorable in his role as Agent Whiskey in this well-received sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service. Pascal is a semi-antagonist here, infusing the film with themes of vengeance as he tries to seek some sort of revenge for the death of his family. Read less Read more

The Last of Us (2023) tv-ma 1 Season Genre Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure Cast Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Created by Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann watch on hbomax watch on hbomax Role: Joel Miller Unless you’ve been living under a rock, The Last of Us has certainly come up on your social media feed or your HBO Max feed during the last few weeks. This post-apocalyptic drama has turned one of the greatest video games ever made into a perfect television interpretation of love, sacrifice, and loyalty. Joel isn’t an easy character to portray, but Pascal has transformed into the conflicted character with ease. Pascal’s chemistry with co-star Bella Ramsey has also been a pleasure to watch. Hopefully he gets some awards shine for the role come Emmy season! Read less Read more

The Mandalorian (2019) tv-14 3 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure, Drama Cast Pedro Pascal Created by Jon Favreau watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Role: The Mandalorian It actually takes somewhat of an ego check to play the role of the Mandalorian in this Disney Plus staple, but Pascal gives the protagonist the sufficient amount of screen presence needed to bring the character to life. With his face shielded for the majority of the series, Pascal has still been a comforting and courageous main character who has turned into one of the best father figures on TV in his interactions with Grogu, the miniature-sized Yoda sidekick on the show. Read less Read more

