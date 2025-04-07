 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

8 unforgettable shows like The Studio to binge right now

The Studio is unique, but there are certain comedies that resemble its whackiness

By
The cast of The Studio
Apple TV+

Seth Rogen usually likes to stick with lighthearted comedies and superhero stuff. His real-life persona consists of smoking a joint (it’s in every article about him, like we’re all senile and going to forget) and enjoying the lighter side of adulthood when you never lose your inner child. When Rogen gets creative freedom to try something new, though, that’s when his comedic genius really starts to shine. Enter Apple TV+’s new satirical series, The Studio.

Rogen plays a filmmaker who is juggling Hollywood’s best and worst sides as the new boss of Continental Studios. He doesn’t know whether one wrong move will ruin his career or serve as a middle finger to the higher-ups who don’t appreciate real moviemaking. The Studio is an insightful and on-the-nose commentary on contemporary shows and movies being made in the 2020s. There aren’t a lot of exact replicas that resemble the show, but I do have a handful of series that at least share one of two storytelling tropes or strategies with Apple TV+’s hit. These are the best shows like The Studio to watch next.

Recommended Videos

Entourage (2004)

Entourage
tv-ma
8 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Drama
Stars
Kevin Connolly, Adrian Grenier, Kevin Dillon
Created by
Doug Ellin
Watch on max

Entourage is a lot more bro-y than most HBO shows. It follows a group of actors who move from New York to Los Angeles to become prominent in Hollywood, only to see the many difficulties of celebrity culture and industry politics get in the way of their dreams. The tone is very mid-2000s, from the jokes to the language used. It’s not a show that has aged as well as others from the decade, but it also makes it a unique look into a period that Gen X remembers fondly. Much like The Studio, Entourage is a commentary on the ups and downs of the movie industry in the years in which it was made. Mark Wahlberg is an executive producer on the series.

Related

Platonic (2023)

Platonic
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Luke Macfarlane
Created by
Nicholas Stoller, Francesca Delbanco
Watch on Apple TV+

If the reason you’re watching The Studio is for Seth Rogen, than why not watch another one of his recent series on Apple TV+? Platonic maintains Rogen’s sense of storytelling and humor but applies it to the rom-com genre rather than the corporate satire of The Studio. Rogen’s character tries to match up with an old flame as both parties hit their 40s. The chemistry between Rogen and Rose Byrne powered the series into a second season that should come out shortly.

Eastbound & Down (2009)

Eastbound & Down
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Drama
Stars
Danny McBride, Steve Little, Katy Mixon
Created by
Ben Best, Jody Hill, Danny McBride
Watch on max

Eastbound & Down is like if The Studio was set against the backdrop of baseball instead of Hollywood. The series follows a washed-up athlete who uses a high school gig to rekindle his big league dreams. The sharp writing provides wit and analysis related to sports and the culture surrounding athletes. Danny McBride of The Righteous Gemstones created and starred in this one.

Flight of the Conchords (2007)

Flight of the Conchords
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Bret McKenzie, Jemaine Clement, Kristen Schaal
Created by
Jemaine Clement, James Bobin, Bret McKenzie
Watch on max

Based on the real band Flight of the Conchords, this spoof of the music industry follows a two-man band who goes about creating their artistry a little differently than everyone else as they adjust to American culture in New York. Jemaine Clement is fantastic in the co-starring role and was nominated for an Emmy for his performance. This is one of the best cult comedies of the late 2000s.

Enlightened (2011)

Enlightened
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Drama
Stars
Laura Dern, Mike White, Luke Wilson
Created by
Laura Dern, Mike White
Watch on max

Created by The White Lotus’s Mike White, Enlightened stars Laura Dern as a business executive whose life is flipped upside down after cheating on her husband and losing her job. She struggles with substance abuse issues and mental health problems as she puts the pieces of her puzzle back together. The series is a darkly comedic look at the ways business executives come to grips with a changing landscape around them, much like the main character in The Studio finds out.

Hello Ladies (2013)

Hello Ladies
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Stephen Merchant, Christine Woods, Nate Torrence
Created by
Stephen Merchant, Gene Stupnitsky, Lee Eisenberg
Watch on max

Hello Ladies stars Stephen Merchant as an underdog who tries to bat a little too far out of his league when finding a romantic partner. His understanding of Los Angeles culture and Hollywood, thanks to his best friend who is an actor, allows him to traverse spaces he wouldn’t normally be in. The show is a quirky satire of stuck-up celebrity lifestyles along with a funny romantic comedy. Merchant and Christine Woods do an excellent job as the stars. Fans of The Studio will love the California aesthetic and depiction of the people who live in the area.

Californication (2007)

Californication
tv-ma
7 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Drama
Stars
David Duchovny, Natascha McElhone, Evan Handler
Created by
Tom Kapinos
Watch on Amazon

Californication is all about showing off the TV stardom of David Duchovny. Fresh off his wild success on The X-Files, Duchovny pivots to a more realistic role than when he was discovering the supernatural. The series is about a writer who thinks success eludes him in New York and moves to the West Coast for new opportunities. He learns that the fast lifestyle of California isn’t going to catapult him through his troubles with his daughter or the mother of that same daughter. 

The Franchise (2024)

The Franchise
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes
Created by
Jon Brown
Watch on max

The Franchise follows the people on set of a superhero franchise as they find out the deepest secrets about the industry and try to put out the best film they can. Even though it was canceled after one season, the series is a funny satire on superhero moviemaking and the Hollywood machine as we know it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
‘House of the Dragon’ showrunner says the show’s third season features ‘horrible, pitiless bloodshed’
The show will feature eight episodes in its third season.
The Targaryen family is documented in House of the Dragon

If you're one of those people who has been waiting for the war on House of the Dragon to really pick up, then it sounds like season 3 is for you. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Ryan Condel promised that the third season would be the biggest and most action-packed yet.

"This is certainly our biggest season to date, both in terms of ambition and just the practical size, the amount of sets," he explained. "We're cresting that narrative parabola here and starting to come down into, if not the endgame, the midpoint and getting into the late Act 2 and moving onto the start of Act 3. Anybody that's read that book knows that the narrative gets bigger and grimmer as it goes along, and the show has to match that ambition as best it possibly can."

Read more
8 must-see shows like Ted Lasso to fill the gap before season 4
The sports comedy is returning, but you can enjoy these alternatives in the meantime
The cast of Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso is one of the biggest hits in the history of Apple TV+. The sports comedy starring Jason Sudeikis is famous for its overly positive outlook on life as it follows an eager American football coach who is told to conform to the expectations of English soccer after being hired overseas. Ted doesn't listen to the doubters as each episode oozes with an easy, funny tone that brightens everyone's day. It's one of the best comfort watches in any TV fan's library.

While the third season of Ted Lasso was supposed to be its last, the series has been renewed for a fourth season. Ted Lasso season 4 doesn't have a release date or plot synopsis yet, but fans are already eager to get back into the world of hijinks and fun. If you have already watched the first three seasons a few too many times, we have a solution. These are the best shows like Ted Lasso to stream next while waiting for season 4.

Read more
Apple TV+’s newest show is 97% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
The series is about the perils of trying to make anything good in Hollywood.
The cast of The Studio

It's been less than a week since Severance finished its wildly acclaimed second season, and Apple TV+ already has another show stepping in to fill the void. The Studio, which is a modern-day Hollywood satire, has a 97% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and seems like yet another hit from the streamer.

The series, which stars Seth Rogen as newly appointed studio head who must keep the approval of celebrities, even as he tries to balance his own creative desires with the financial needs of the studio. Ironically, The Studio is a series very much about the modern state of moviemaking, and it features a slew of celebrity cameos that all feel justified and motivated.

Read more