8 unforgettable shows like The Studio to binge right now

Seth Rogen usually likes to stick with lighthearted comedies and superhero stuff. His real-life persona consists of smoking a joint (it’s in every article about him, like we’re all senile and going to forget) and enjoying the lighter side of adulthood when you never lose your inner child. When Rogen gets creative freedom to try something new, though, that’s when his comedic genius really starts to shine. Enter Apple TV+’s new satirical series, The Studio.

Rogen plays a filmmaker who is juggling Hollywood’s best and worst sides as the new boss of Continental Studios. He doesn’t know whether one wrong move will ruin his career or serve as a middle finger to the higher-ups who don’t appreciate real moviemaking. The Studio is an insightful and on-the-nose commentary on contemporary shows and movies being made in the 2020s. There aren’t a lot of exact replicas that resemble the show, but I do have a handful of series that at least share one of two storytelling tropes or strategies with Apple TV+’s hit. These are the best shows like The Studio to watch next.

Entourage (2004) tv-ma 8 Seasons 8 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Kevin Connolly, Adrian Grenier, Kevin Dillon Created by Doug Ellin Watch on max Entourage is a lot more bro-y than most HBO shows. It follows a group of actors who move from New York to Los Angeles to become prominent in Hollywood, only to see the many difficulties of celebrity culture and industry politics get in the way of their dreams. The tone is very mid-2000s, from the jokes to the language used. It’s not a show that has aged as well as others from the decade, but it also makes it a unique look into a period that Gen X remembers fondly. Much like The Studio, Entourage is a commentary on the ups and downs of the movie industry in the years in which it was made. Mark Wahlberg is an executive producer on the series.

Platonic (2023) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Comedy Stars Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Luke Macfarlane Created by Nicholas Stoller, Francesca Delbanco Watch on Apple TV+ If the reason you’re watching The Studio is for Seth Rogen, than why not watch another one of his recent series on Apple TV+? Platonic maintains Rogen’s sense of storytelling and humor but applies it to the rom-com genre rather than the corporate satire of The Studio. Rogen’s character tries to match up with an old flame as both parties hit their 40s. The chemistry between Rogen and Rose Byrne powered the series into a second season that should come out shortly.

Eastbound & Down (2009) tv-ma 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Danny McBride, Steve Little, Katy Mixon Created by Ben Best, Jody Hill, Danny McBride Watch on max Eastbound & Down is like if The Studio was set against the backdrop of baseball instead of Hollywood. The series follows a washed-up athlete who uses a high school gig to rekindle his big league dreams. The sharp writing provides wit and analysis related to sports and the culture surrounding athletes. Danny McBride of The Righteous Gemstones created and starred in this one.

Flight of the Conchords (2007) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Comedy Stars Bret McKenzie, Jemaine Clement, Kristen Schaal Created by Jemaine Clement, James Bobin, Bret McKenzie Watch on max Based on the real band Flight of the Conchords, this spoof of the music industry follows a two-man band who goes about creating their artistry a little differently than everyone else as they adjust to American culture in New York. Jemaine Clement is fantastic in the co-starring role and was nominated for an Emmy for his performance. This is one of the best cult comedies of the late 2000s.

Enlightened (2011) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Laura Dern, Mike White, Luke Wilson Created by Laura Dern, Mike White Watch on max Created by The White Lotus’s Mike White, Enlightened stars Laura Dern as a business executive whose life is flipped upside down after cheating on her husband and losing her job. She struggles with substance abuse issues and mental health problems as she puts the pieces of her puzzle back together. The series is a darkly comedic look at the ways business executives come to grips with a changing landscape around them, much like the main character in The Studio finds out.

Hello Ladies (2013) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Comedy Stars Stephen Merchant, Christine Woods, Nate Torrence Created by Stephen Merchant, Gene Stupnitsky, Lee Eisenberg Watch on max Hello Ladies stars Stephen Merchant as an underdog who tries to bat a little too far out of his league when finding a romantic partner. His understanding of Los Angeles culture and Hollywood, thanks to his best friend who is an actor, allows him to traverse spaces he wouldn’t normally be in. The show is a quirky satire of stuck-up celebrity lifestyles along with a funny romantic comedy. Merchant and Christine Woods do an excellent job as the stars. Fans of The Studio will love the California aesthetic and depiction of the people who live in the area.

Californication (2007) tv-ma 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Stars David Duchovny, Natascha McElhone, Evan Handler Created by Tom Kapinos Watch on Amazon Californication is all about showing off the TV stardom of David Duchovny. Fresh off his wild success on The X-Files, Duchovny pivots to a more realistic role than when he was discovering the supernatural. The series is about a writer who thinks success eludes him in New York and moves to the West Coast for new opportunities. He learns that the fast lifestyle of California isn’t going to catapult him through his troubles with his daughter or the mother of that same daughter.