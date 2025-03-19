8 must-see shows like The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones just launched its fourth and final season on HBO and Max, and fans are buzzing about the series’ potential to have a historically great final run. With a score of 91 on Metacritic, analysts are rejoicing at the return of television’s most famous current evangelical family. Starring and created by Danny McBride, this show is a tragically humorous look into the darkness of cults as the Gemstone family fights one another while trying to stay relevant as a religious entity. Other great actors include John Goodman, Walton Goggins, and Adam DeVine.
There aren’t many shows on TV that have ever been quite like The Righteous Gemstones. The show understands the hypocrisies of organized religion while also playing into the family drama that’s included in staying devoted to a deity. Over-the-top humor and a huge courage to not shy away from controversial humor make the series a completely unique story. Even if there’s no perfect parallel, there are similar shows to indulge in between episodes. These are the best shows like The Righteous Gemstones you need to watch right away.