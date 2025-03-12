 Skip to main content
A ‘Stranger Things’ star has joined ‘Spider-Man 4’ in a significant role

The movie is set to hit theaters in July of 2026.

By
Sadie Sink in Stranger Things
Netflix

Sadie Sink, who rose to prominence thanks to a central role in Stranger Things, is joining Spider-Man 4. According to reporting in Deadline, Sink’s role will be “significant,” although we don’t yet know exactly who she might play yet. They further speculated that Sink might be playing Jean Grey, the famous X-Men character that has already been portrayed in movies by Famke Jansson and Sophie Turner.

Plot details around the new movie have not yet been revealed, but we do know that it’s set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026, and that it will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for Marvel.

After the mega-success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was unclear whether we would be getting another Spider-Man movie. That movie offers somewhat of a hard reset for Holland’s Peter Parker, who asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell at the end of the movie that will make everyone forget who he really is.

This new version of Peter is living anonymously in New York City at the end of the movie, and that’s where we would likely find him at the beginning of the fourth film. The genius of that reset, though, is that it could give the character a chance to exist as Spider-Man in a way he really hasn’t yet.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man perfected the version of the character that is defined by his economic woes and his struggles to balance every aspect of his life. Holland has never had to play that, but Spider-Man 4 could be his opportunity.

Sink has the signature red hair associated with Mary Jane Watson, but this universe already has a version of that character played by Zendaya, so Sink’s role remains a mystery.

