The Duffer brothers offer an update on the release ‘Stranger Things’ season 5

The show's last season debuted all the way back in 2022.

By
The logo for Stranger Things season 5.
Netflix

It’s been a small eternity since the last season of Stranger Things, and there was a long wait between seasons 3 and 4 as well. Some of that was outside of the control of the Duffer brothers, the show’s co-creators, but now, they’re assuring fans that the final season will be available soon.

“We’re focused on visual effects sequences right now, which started back in January,” Ross Duffer told the audience at the SCAD TVfest, according to Variety. “It’s going well. We’re actually ahead of schedule, which is rare for us.”

The Duffers added, though, that they weren’t yet sure how season 5 would be released. Season 4 was split into parts that were released a few weeks apart. “We will see,” Matt Duffer said. “I will say that it is coming this year. We’re definitely on target.”

The Duffers previously described the final season as “eight blockbuster movies,” and they reaffirmed that description at this event.

“Ross and I do love blockbuster films, we do love big special effects sequences, but at the end of the day, it’s about the character work,” he said. “What I do love about television, even though we were film guys growing up, that we’re able to do these huge cinematic special effects, but then we also have a lot of time to spend with the characters… the goal is you’re so invested in the story, and that’s what I found good TV does really well.”

While the show’s final season still doesn’t have a firm release date yet, it seems like all signs suggest we’ll see the show before the end of 2025.

