 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Scarlett Johansson has wanted to be in a ‘Jurassic Park’ movie for years

Jurassic World Rebirth appears to be a dream come true for the Avengers actress

By
Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in Jurassic World Rebirth
Universal

Scarlett Johansson is one of the stars of Jurassic World Rebirth, and to hear her tell it, she’s been waiting for this moment for years. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Johansson spent years sending rumors of new Jurassic Park movies to her agents because she was simply that desperate to join the franchise.

“I was really crazy about the [original] film, and I slept in a Jurassic Park pup tent in my bedroom I shared with my sister for a year,” Johansson said about her enduring love for the franchise. “Anytime the trades would report a new ‘Jurassic’ movie, I would forward to my agents like, ‘Hey, I’m available.’”

Recommended Videos

Johansson added that she eventually landed a general meeting with Steven Spielberg to discuss potential collaborations, but all she wanted to talk about was Jurassic Park (Spielberg directed the first two films in the series).

Related

“I hadn’t really sat with him and talked about work, and we spent hours just catching up and chatting, and then at some point, many hours into it, he was like, ‘Wait, we’re supposed to talk about Jurassic. Do I hear you’re a huge superfan?’” Johansson recalled. “I said, ‘It is actually true. I’m confirming. I’m a huge superfan.’”

She didn’t tell Spielberg that she slept in a themed tent as a whole year for fear of coming on too strong.

“Obviously with all the Avengers stuff you meet so many fans who are profoundly moved by the characters and the world that you’re a part of,” Johansson said. “I get it. It’s always wonderful to meet people like that. I probably should have just told him. But I was like, ‘Just be professional. Don’t seem desperate. Don’t mention the tent.’”

Now, Johansson is leaving her very own imprint on the franchise that she grew up loving.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Must-see films: The best movies on Peacock this February
Peacock is a TV service, but it also has a great catalog of movies to stream, too
Jack Black in Bernie.

A fun bit of historic TV trivia is that the original NBC peacock logo was first implemented in 1956 to highlight the network's new color programming. Even though the logo has gone through numerous iterations since then, the network has stuck with the colorful bird, in one form or another, for going on six decades now. It’s fitting, then, that Peacock is known most for its TV programming, highlighted by shows like The Office, Parks and Rec, and the self-mocking (and hilarious) 30 Rock. If you are on Peacock for the shows, however, don't overlook that the platform is also home to a number of great movies spanning cinema history, including everything from great comedy to excellent sports movies.

Below, I've picked out some of the best movies available on the service. I was surprised to see just how many greats there are to choose from, and I'm confident that whatever you like to watch, you'll find something good below.

Read more
Denis Villeneuve expects production on the next ‘Dune’ movie to start in 2026
The director was quick to clarify that he doesn't know for sure whether that start date will hold.
Rebecca Ferguson in Dune Part 2.

Dune: Part II didn't make quite the impact at the Oscars that the first installment did, but nonetheless, the movie earned five nominations on top of an impressive box office haul. While the last Dune movie is still less than a year old, director Denis Villeneuve is already hard at work on the next one, which will bring the series to a close.

"I’m in the writing zone right now," Villeneuve said in an interview with Deadline before adding that he'll "go back behind the camera faster than I think."

Read more
Here’s how to watch 2025’s Oscar nominated movies
Here's all the best movies of the year and how to watch them
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the poster for 'Wicked.'

The 2025 Academy Award nominations were announced on the morning of January 23, after being delayed a couple of weeks due to the impact of the Los Angeles wildfires. Most of the contenders speculated to be in the running were prominently featured in the nominations, but now that we finally have a concrete list of films, it's time to debate who will win the Oscars.

We'll leave the hot takes for another time, though. We want you to be able to inform yourself and make your own judgments about this year's Best Picture nominees. You can't choose the best film if you haven't even watched them, right? Here's how to watch all of 2025's Oscar-nominated movies for Best Picture. And don't forget to watch the ceremony on March 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

Read more