Jurassic World Rebirth will hit theaters in 2025.

The final movie in the Jurassic World trilogy just hit theaters back in 2022, but given the tremendous success of that trilogy, it shouldn’t be a huge surprise that Universal isn’t planning to kill the franchise just yet. In fact, we already have an image and a title for the franchise’s soft reboot. Jurassic World: Rebirth will star Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, and it is currently slated for a July 2025 release.

According to Collider, he movie is set five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion, and is premised on a world where the planet’s ecology has become inhospitable to dinosaurs. As a result, the creatures are now kept in isolated, equatorial environments. The movie follows Johansson’s character, a special operations expert, as she leads a mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. That material will be used to develop a groundbreaking new drug.

Recommended Videos

This story takes a turn when Zora and her team discover a family that has shipwrecked on an island that is hiding a dark secret.

Needless to say, it will be a slight departure from the previous trilogy, which started by imagining a version of Jurassic Park that still operated as an attraction.

Johansson is joined by Bailey, who plays paleontologist Jonathan Bailey, as well as Mahershala Ali as team leader Duncan Kincaid. The film is being directed by Rogue One and The Creator director Gareth Edwards, and is based on a screenplay from David Koepp who also wrote the original Jurassic Park. Given how quickly this sequel came together and the stellar team that’s been assembled, excitement is likely to continue to mount until the movie hits theaters.