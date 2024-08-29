 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The new Jurassic World movie now has a title and a prospective release date

Jurassic World Rebirth will hit theaters in 2025.

By
Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in Jurassic World Rebirth
Universal

The final movie in the Jurassic World trilogy just hit theaters back in 2022, but given the tremendous success of that trilogy, it shouldn’t be a huge surprise that Universal isn’t planning to kill the franchise just yet. In fact, we already have an image and a title for the franchise’s soft reboot. Jurassic World: Rebirth will star Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, and it is currently slated for a July 2025 release.

According to Collider, he movie is set five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion, and is premised on a world where the planet’s ecology has become inhospitable to dinosaurs. As a result, the creatures are now kept in isolated, equatorial environments. The movie follows Johansson’s character, a special operations expert, as she leads a mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. That material will be used to develop a groundbreaking new drug.

Recommended Videos

This story takes a turn when Zora and her team discover a family that has shipwrecked on an island that is hiding a dark secret.

Needless to say, it will be a slight departure from the previous trilogy, which started by imagining a version of Jurassic Park that still operated as an attraction.

Johansson is joined by Bailey, who plays paleontologist Jonathan Bailey, as well as Mahershala Ali as team leader Duncan Kincaid. The film is being directed by Rogue One and The Creator director Gareth Edwards, and is based on a screenplay from David Koepp who also wrote the original Jurassic Park. Given how quickly this sequel came together and the stellar team that’s been assembled, excitement is likely to continue to mount until the movie hits theaters.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The best movies based on books: Our top picks
These movies prove the book isn't always better
The cast of Lord of the Rings

Anytime a book is adapted to the big screen, you hear the refrain about how the adaptation pales in comparison to the book it’s based on. While that is often true, there are plenty of times when a novel is adapted into a genuinely excellent movie.
Great movies can come from anywhere, and as this list indicates, they can also come from any genre from thriller to sci-fi. We’ve selected eight great movies that were adapted from books (some of which are better than others). Here’s why you should check them out.

The Godfather (1972)

Read more
The best Harrison Ford movies, ranked
From engaging in archaeology to outer space, Harrison Ford can do it all
best harrison ford movies in tux

After over four decades of prominence in Hollywood, not many can lay claim to having the career that Harrison Ford has had. Whether you're debating the respective merits of characters Indiana Jones and Han Solo, or you prefer one of his other classic movies like Blade Runner, Ford is cooler, more sophisticated, suave, and sexier than almost any of his peers. At over 80 years old, the legend is still starring in recent films like last summer's biggest picture, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. He'll appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World in 2025.

Any time an actor has a hotly anticipated new film, it makes us nostalgic about what they've already offered up in years past. We're here to count down the best Harrison Ford movies of all time, an endeavor that will surely be a challenge considering how famous and successful he's been. Hopefully your favorite Harrison Ford movie will make the list.

Read more
Kate Winslet’s next TV show will be a relationship drama for Hulu
Winslet is coming off of the relative failure that was The Regime for HBO.
Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown.

For most of her career, Kate Winslet has been a movie star. Thanks to her roles in Titanic and Avatar: The Way of Water, she's actually one of the most bankable movie stars of all time. More recently, though, Winslet moved over to TV for a starring role in Mare of Easttown (one of the best shows on Max) and, before that, for Mildred Pierce in 2011. Winslet's performance in that series, where she played a small-town Pennsylvania cop, earned her plenty of acclaim and accolades, including an Emmy.

Now, Winslet is set to return to the world of TV for a new show called The Spot, according to reporting in Variety. The series was written by Ed Solomon and is being produced by A24 for Hulu. According to the show's official logline: "When a successful surgeon (Winslet) and her schoolteacher husband begin to suspect that she may be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death, their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal.”

Read more