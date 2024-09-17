Letterboxd has announced its the most-watched movie on its service.

Although it started as a fairly niche social media app primarily for diehard film fans, Letterboxd has quickly a place for film fans of all kinds to congregate. The app has now announced the movie that has been watched the most times by its users, and it’s not exactly a huge surprise. David Fincher‘s Fight Club, which was a box office flop upon its release but has since become totemic for many movie buffs, is the app’s most watched title, beating Todd Phillips’s Joker and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, which were both released in 2019.

The film has been watched by 4.12 million people on Letterboxd to Joker‘s 4.117 million and Parasite‘s 4.111 million. The rest of the top 10 most-watched films on the platform include Barbie (4 million), Interstellar (3.8 million), The Dark Knight (3.7 million), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse (3.7 million), Inception (3.6 million), Get Out (3.6 million), and Pulp Fiction (3.6 million).

Most of the films on this list were released fairly recently, with the oldest title being Pulp Fiction. As Letterboxd’s users have continue to increase, these rankings are likely to continue growing and changing. Even so, most of the titles on this list are ones that most people might have expected. These movies, in addition to being recent, were also fairly popular at the time of their release, and still have good reputations.

Christopher Nolan is obviously the most prolific filmmaker on the list, with three movies in the top 10 and more movies further down the list. Letterboxd is not a perfect representation of the film-going public, but film diehards sure do love it. Now that Fight Club sits on top of the list, though, the real question is: Are we still allowed to call it a cult classic?