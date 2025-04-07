 Skip to main content
Superman star Rachel Brosnahan has offered some new details on Clark and Lois’s relationship

Brosnahan is set to take over one of the biggest roles in comic books.

By
Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane in Superman
Warner Bros.

The first peaks at James Gunn’s Superman that we’ve gotten so far have suggested that there’s going to be plenty of kissing in the final film. Lois Lane is a crucial part of Superman’s story, but her role has varied from adaptation to adaptation. In a recent interview with Collider, Rachel Brosnahan, who plays her in this version of the story, has offered some new details about the nature of Lois and Clark’s relationship in the film.

“They’ve been together for about three months,” she explained. “And they’re asking some questions about the future of their relationship. They’re not sure if this is something that was just a really great fling or something that could be forever, and they have really opposite worldviews, and they bump up against each other that way. So, it was a really fun way into a familiar story.”

Brosnahan also added that she liked that the film was a whole wasn’t starting things from square one.

“I also love that this is not an origin story,” she said. “We’ve seen the origin story done so well a number of different times, but we come into a world that already exists — Lois and Clark are working at the Daily Planet, monsters exist in Metropolis, Lex Luthor has LuthorCorp. We drop in at this point in their relationship that I’ve never seen before.”

Brosnahan also added that her first scene with David Corenswet, who plays Superman in the film, was a long one, and it was also the one that the two of them auditioned with.

“My first day of shooting was actually this 10-page-long scene with David that we auditioned with, and so we shot it for two days,” she recalled. “To be able to do that just laid this foundation for us and these characters that we got to carry through the rest of the film.”

