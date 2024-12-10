The first trailer for ’28 Years Later’ has some people predicting a surprising cameo

It’s been 22 years since 28 Days Later first debuted, and the movie’s cult status has only grown in the decades since. Now, we’ve got our first look at 28 Years Later, the third movie in the surprising trilogy that is presumably set 28 years after the outbreak of what is described in the film as the “rage virus.”

The movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes, and the trailer gives us extended looks at each of them. While the trailer doesn’t detail much of the plot, the movie’s official synopsis says: “It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

28 YEARS LATER – Official Trailer (HD)

Although the trailer is not all that revelatory, some fans are already speculating that Cillian Murphy’s Jim, who was the protagonist of the first movie, has returned for this one in a surprising role. The speculation is that one of the zombies in the trailer is actually Jim, although ths has not been confirmed. Murphy is a producer in the film, but is not expected to have any sort of significant on screen role. It’s certainly possible, though, that Jim could be hiding as a zombie in plain sight.